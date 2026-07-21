Wizstar Helps Businesses Scale Digital Operations with End-to-End AI Avatar Solutions

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses continue to accelerate their digital transformation efforts, demand is growing for solutions that improve efficiency while reducing the cost and complexity of content production and business operations. Against this backdrop, Wizstar has emerged as a provider of AI video and avatar solutions for enterprises. Its technology has been adopted across industries including automotive, consumer electronics and healthcare, where businesses are using AI avatars to streamline content creation, customer engagement and operational workflows.

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Home appliance manufacturer Midea has recently gained momentum in the European market. Beyond its expanding market presence, the company's use of AI in digital marketing has also attracted attention. With Wizstar's AI avatar technology, Midea has incorporated AI-powered product presentations into its marketing strategy, combining product demonstrations, educational content and live engagement to create a more intuitive customer experience while improving the efficiency of its content operations. This initiative reflects a broader shift as AI avatars move beyond experimental marketing campaigns and become an increasingly practical part of everyday business operations.

Growing demand for high-quality, localized content is driving enterprises to rethink how they create and manage customer-facing communications. Rather than relying solely on traditional production workflows, businesses are increasingly adopting AI to support marketing, customer service and employee training at scale.

To support these needs, Wizstar offers an end-to-end AI avatar platform that includes AI Avatar Videos, Interactive AI Avatars and AI Livestream. Together, these capabilities help organizations create multilingual content, deliver interactive customer experiences and maintain consistent communications across multiple channels.

The platform is already used by brands across multiple industries. Samsung uses Wizstar's AI avatar technology to deliver product presentations and branded content through its own mobile application, extending customer engagement beyond traditional campaign periods. In the automotive sector, EV manufacturer Leapmotor developed an AI avatar modeled after its COO for product communication and brand storytelling, increasing lead conversion by 44% while reducing customer acquisition costs by 64%. Wizstar's solutions are also used by brands including FAW-Volkswagen, Beijing Off-Road and companies across consumer electronics and healthcare.

Beyond customer-facing applications, Wizstar provides open APIs that allow enterprises to integrate AI avatar capabilities into existing business systems. From multilingual AI video production to interactive customer engagement, internal training and knowledge sharing, organizations can build scalable content operations while maintaining consistency across global markets.

SOURCE Wizstar