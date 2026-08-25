Beyond Finance Publishes Industry's First Client Outcomes Report Documenting $4.7 Billion in Consumer Debt Resolved and $1.17 Billion Saved in 2025

Company Helped More Than 1.3 Million Americans, And Resolved $15 Billion in Client Debt Since 2011

Landmark Report Based on Actual Client Outcomes to Show How Debt Resolution Can Save Consumers Thousands Compared with Consolidation Loans, Credit Counseling and Minimum Payments

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance, one of the country's largest financial wellness and debt consolidation companies, published its first-ever 2025 Client Outcomes Report, a comprehensive look at the measurable financial impact its services delivered for consumers during 2025. Overall, the company has helped more than 1.3 million Americans and resolved over $15 billion in client debt since 2011.

Beyond Finance Publishes Industry's First Outcomes Report Documenting $4.7 Billion in Consumer Debt Resolved and $1.17 Billion Saved in 2025

The findings are based on observed Beyond Finance client outcomes rather than projected or illustrative savings estimates. In 2025 alone, Beyond Finance resolved $4.7 billion in client debt, generated $1.17 billion in client savings after program fees, and returned approximately $3.5 billion to household budgets through lower monthly payments.

Believed to be the first comprehensive client outcomes report published by a company in the debt relief industry, the report provides a new level of transparency into what consumers actually experience when working to overcome unmanageable unsecured debt, including client savings, time to results, detailed comparisons to other debt repayment alternatives, and the quality of service clients receive throughout the process.

The report is released at a time when Americans are facing record levels of debt and growing financial pressure. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. household debt reached a record $18.8 trillion in early 2026, including approximately $1.25 trillion in credit card balances. Household debt has increased by roughly $4.6 trillion since the end of 2019, while delinquency rates remain elevated, underscoring the financial challenges facing millions of consumers. As household debt, credit card balances, and delinquency rates continue to rise, more consumers are seeking real solutions to regain control of their finances and reduce the burden of overwhelming debt.

"Numbers like the ones in this report don't happen by accident. They're the result of an organization-wide commitment — across every team, every conversation, every touchpoint — to treat clients not as accounts to be managed, but as people whose lives we have a real chance to change," said Vanessa Hering, client success officer and executive vice president at Beyond Finance. "The goal was never just to resolve debt. It was to give people their future back."

$1.17 Billion Saved — and $3.5 Billion Put Back Into Household Budgets

The report measures savings in a number of ways, including reducing what clients ultimately owe and reducing what they pay each month towards outstanding debt.

Beyond Finance generated $1.17 billion in client savings after program fees in 2025 by resolving client debts for less than their outstanding balances. At the same time, lower monthly program deposits freed approximately $3.5 billion in cash flow across active clients during the year — money that could remain in household budgets for expenses such as housing, groceries, transportation, and other necessities.

For clients enrolled in 2025, the impact was significant. Compared with what clients had actually been paying creditors before enrolling, Beyond Finance freed up an average of $608 per month, with median monthly savings of $468. Compared with modeled credit-card minimum payments,* clients saved an average of $822 per month.

The Cost of Getting Out of Debt: Beyond Finance ~75% vs. as Much as 340% With Other Paths

One of the report's most striking findings is the difference between debt resolution and other common approaches consumers may consider when trying to get out of debt.

For Beyond Finance programs graduating in 2025, clients paid a median of approximately 75% of their outstanding balances, including program fees, and typically completed the program in 24 to 48 months.

The report compares those observed outcomes with modeled or published costs and timelines for other approaches:

Beyond Finance: approximately 75% of outstanding balance , including program fees; typically 24–48 months

approximately , including program fees; typically Credit counseling debt management plan: approximately 110–130% of balance ; typically 48–60 months

approximately ; typically Debt consolidation loan: approximately 130–187% of balance ; typically 36–60 months

approximately ; typically Credit-card minimum payments: approximately 190–340% of balance; approximately 17–29 years

The difference is considerable. A consolidation loan generally replaces existing debt with a new loan, leaving the full principal to be repaid while adding interest. A credit counseling debt management plan generally requires repayment of 100% of principal plus applicable interest and fees. Continuing to make minimum credit-card payments can cause interest to accumulate for decades.

Beyond Finance's debt resolution approach instead seeks to reduce the underlying debt balance, allowing clients to resolve enrolled debt for less than the full amount owed. The report found that, on average, individual debts resolved in 2025 were resolved for approximately 51 cents on the dollar before program fees and 72 cents on the dollar after fees.

Graduates Saved an Average of $21,636 Compared With Staying on the Minimum-Payment Treadmill

The financial consequences become even clearer when Beyond Finance compares what program graduates paid with what they could have paid by continuing to make credit-card minimum payments.

Across programs graduating in 2025, clients saved an average of $21,636, with median savings of $17,235, compared with the modeled cost of remaining on the minimum-payment path.* For consumers carrying larger balances, the savings can reach tens of thousands of dollars.

The report notes that minimum payments can be especially costly because often much of the payment goes toward interest rather than reducing principal. At typical interest rates, consumers relying only on minimum payments could spend 17 to 29 years paying off their balances.

Results Begin Quickly: 70% Receive a First Resolution Offer Within Three Months

Beyond Finance also measured how quickly clients begin seeing tangible progress.

Among engaged program participants, 70% received their first resolution offer within three months of enrollment and 92% within six months. The median time to a client's first resolved debt was approximately 90 days, compared with a four-to-six-month industry norm cited in the report.

Within their first 12 months, engaged clients had already resolved 53% of their enrolled debt, while 98% had at least one debt resolved and averaged nearly four resolved debts during that first year.

Beyond Finance Generated More 2025 Client Savings Than All Other ACDR-Accredited Providers Combined

Beyond Finance also compared its 2025 client savings with industry-wide data published by the Association for Consumer Debt Relief (ACDR).

ACDR attributes approximately $2 billion in annual savings to all of its accredited debt relief providers. Beyond Finance alone generated $1.17 billion in client savings in 2025, compared with approximately $830 million for all other ACDR-accredited providers combined, based on the report's comparison of Beyond Finance outcome data with ACDR's published industry total.

The finding makes Beyond Finance the largest single source of client savings among ACDR's accredited membership, according to the report.

One Million Accounts Resolved in a Single Year

Beyond Finance's outcomes are supported by the scale of its creditor relationships and negotiating experience.

During 2025, the company resolved approximately 1 million individual accounts and successfully negotiated offers with more than 5,000 creditors and debt buyers. Since its founding in 2011, Beyond Finance has worked with more than 10,700 creditors and debt buyers and resolved more than 3.3 million accounts.

Overall, Beyond Finance has resolved more than $15 billion in client debt, including $4.7 billion in 2025 and $3.6 billion in 2024.

Outcomes Go Beyond the Numbers: 93% Customer Satisfaction

The report also measures the service experience behind those financial outcomes.

Beyond Finance recorded a 93% customer satisfaction score for general customer service inquiries in 2025. Its client service operation was available 365 days a year, 100% of phone calls were answered by U.S.-based employees, and 96% of callers were connected with a person within two minutes. Client-facing employees completed more than 300,000 hours of training during the year.

Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and 4.6-out-of-5 ratings on both Trustpilot and Google. Across major review platforms, the company has accumulated more than 68,000 five-star reviews, with 86% of all reviews receiving five stars.

Raising the Bar for Transparency in Debt Relief

The 2025 Client Outcomes Report is intended to provide consumers, policymakers, financial professionals, and other stakeholders with a clearer, data-driven understanding of how debt resolution performs in the real world — and how those outcomes compare with other paths available to financially distressed consumers.

The report also details its methodology and defines the populations used to calculate outcome measures. Outcome metrics generally reflect engaged program participants who remained active during the measured period and maintained at least 95% of their scheduled deposits. Clients who left the program early are not represented in those outcome measures, although company scale metrics include the broader enrolled population.

"At Beyond Finance, we believe that people deserve more than a transaction — they deserve a whole team behind them that delivers results, leads with empathy, and stands firmly in their corner every step of the way," Hering shared. "This report reflects that commitment."

For the complete findings, methodology, and additional data, read the full Beyond Finance 2025 Client Outcomes Report.

The results described in this release and the report referenced herein are not a guarantee, promise, or prediction of results for any individual customer. Individual results may vary.

*The credit-card minimum is modeled as MAX($25, 2% of balance + monthly interest at a 22% APR).

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance is a leading financial wellness and debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1.3 million Americans, and resolved over $15 billion in client debt since 2011. Beyond Finance's financial wellness programming includes the Financial Wellness RESET™ Framework — a proprietary, clinically-informed model developed by Dr. Erika Rasure that addresses the behavioral and emotional dimensions of financial change alongside the practical ones — alongside five weekly live financial wellness sessions led by certified financial therapists, available to all enrolled clients. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has received recognition, including the Organization of the Year award from The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, the Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, the Banking Tech Award for Financial Wellness Champion, the Best In Biz Gold Award, and three ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards. Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

SOURCE Beyond Finance