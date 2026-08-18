After Winning Two Gold Stevie Awards in the U.S. This Spring, Beyond Finance Earns International Honors for Customer Service Department of the Year and Customer Service Innovation of the Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Finance, one of the country's leaders in financial wellness and debt consolidation, has earned two Silver Stevie Awards in the 2026 International Business Awards, receiving global recognition for both the strength of its customer service organization and its innovative approach to helping people overcome debt.

Beyond Finance received Silver Stevie Awards for Customer Service Department of the Year and Customer Service Innovation of the Year, placing its Client Success department among the world's top performers in customer service.

Beyond Finance Customer Service Earns Global Recognition with Two Silver Stevie Awards for Excellence

The international recognition comes just months after Beyond Finance won Gold Stevie Awards in the same two categories in the 2026 American Business Awards, the country's premier business awards program. Beyond Finance was named Customer Service Department of the Year in the U.S. for the second consecutive year.

Together, the honors provide national and international recognition of a customer experience model built around a simple principle: people struggling with debt need more than a financial transaction; they need knowledgeable, empathetic human support that helps them move toward lasting financial wellness.

From Best in the U.S. to One of the Top Performers in the World

The International Business Awards attracted more than 3,400 nominations from organizations in 82 nations and territories, with winners determined through independent evaluations by more than 200 business professionals worldwide.

Within that global field, Beyond Finance was recognized in the same two areas in which it received Gold honors in the American Business Awards earlier this year: the performance of its overall customer service department and innovation in the way that service is delivered.

The recognition reflects Beyond Finance's efforts to redefine customer service in the debt consolidation industry by combining financial solutions with empathy, education, technology, and financial wellness support.

"Earning Gold recognition in the U.S. and now Silver recognition on the international stage is a tremendous validation of the people and the philosophy behind our client experience," said Vanessa Hering, client success officer and executive vice president of strategy and operations at Beyond Finance. "Our Client Success team understands that behind every account is a person who may be experiencing one of the most stressful financial periods of their life. We listen, we care, and we provide solutions that help people see a path forward. To have that approach recognized among the best customer service organizations in the world is something our entire team can be proud of."

More Than Customer Service: A Human-Centered Approach to Financial Wellness

Beyond Finance's more than 500-member Client Success Team provides 24/7 support to people working to overcome debt. Many team members are former Beyond Finance clients themselves, giving them firsthand understanding of the challenges and emotions clients can experience during their debt journey. In 2025 alone, the company provided more than 10,000 collective hours of specialized empathy training to its team members.

That emphasis on empathy is complemented by integrated financial wellness resources. Accredited financial therapists lead weekly financial wellness webinars, while Beyond Finance's mobile app allows clients to monitor their progress and a Financial Wellness resource hub provides educational videos, budgeting guides and other resources designed to encourage healthier financial habits.

"Debt isn't just a financial challenge — it takes a real toll on mental and emotional well-being," added Hering. "Financial wellness is at the core of our customer service experience. Empathy guides everything our team does as we help clients move forward with confidence and regain peace of mind and financial independence."

To help consumers move from financial stress to financial stability, Beyond Finance recently introduced its free Financial Wellness RESET™ Framework, Assessment and Curriculum, a clinically-informed educational resource designed to help people better understand and shift the behavioral, emotional, and practical factors that shape their financial wellness.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance is a leading financial wellness and debt consolidation company that has helped more than 1.3 million Americans, and resolved over $15 billion in client debt since 2011. Beyond Finance's financial wellness programming includes the Financial Wellness RESET™ Framework — a proprietary, clinically-informed model developed by Dr. Erika Rasure that addresses the behavioral and emotional dimensions of financial change alongside the practical ones — alongside five weekly live financial wellness sessions led by certified financial therapists, available to all enrolled clients. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has received recognition, including the Organization of the Year award from The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, the Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, the Banking Tech Award for Financial Wellness Champion, the Best In Biz Gold Award, and three ConsumerAffairs Buyer's Choice Awards. Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

The company recently published its first-ever 2025 Client Outcomes Report, a comprehensive look at the measurable financial impact its services delivered for consumers during 2025.

About the International Business Awards®

The International Business Awards are a global business awards competition open to organizations worldwide. The 2026 competition received more than 3,400 nominations from organizations in 82 nations and territories. Nominations were evaluated by more than 200 business professionals worldwide serving on nine specialized judging committees. Winners will be recognized at an awards gala in Paris on October 28.

SOURCE Beyond Finance