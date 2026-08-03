Beyond Type 1, San Diego Padres and King of the Hill Foundation Expand Type 1 Diabetes Early Detection Efforts with Free Screening at Petco Park

The community event, No Curveballs: Rally for Type 1 Diabetes Early Detection, which was supported by Dexcom, welcomed more than 800 attendees, with over 200 eligible participants completing T1D autoantibody screening. The simple blood test looks for diabetes-related autoantibodies that may indicate an increased risk of developing T1D before symptoms appear. Those screened will receive results in approximately four to six weeks, along with educational resources and next-step support from Beyond Type 1.

"Too many families are still facing a type 1 diabetes diagnosis for the first time in a medical crisis," said Jae Trevits, President of Beyond Type 1. "We want to change that by making information about risk, symptoms and screening easier to understand and easier to access. Bringing screening directly into communities is one important part of a much larger effort to help more families recognize their risk, prepare for what may come and take action earlier."

No Curveballs reflects Beyond Type 1's commitment to helping families move from awareness to action following the release of The Family Factor: A T1D Risk Awareness Survey, commissioned by Sanofi. The survey examined knowledge gaps, misconceptions and barriers to early detection among adults and caregivers of children with an immediate family member with T1D, a group with up to a 15X greater likelihood of developing the disease. Despite this heightened risk, more than one in four respondents (26%) did not think they or their child were at risk. After learning about their or their child's heightened risk, 85% said they were more likely to pursue screening, underscoring how education can empower families to take the next step.

The event featured a panel discussion with Padres pitcher Michael King and his wife, co-founder of King of the Hill Foundation, Sheila King; Padres pitcher Mason Miller and his wife, Jordan Miller; Beyond Type 1's Tiana Cooks; and Trenner and Kristen Marchetti. Mason, Sheila, Tiana and 10-year-old Trenner shared their experiences living with T1D, while Michael, Jordan and Kristen spoke about its impact on the entire family. Together, they discussed their diagnosis journeys, family support and how earlier awareness can help families prepare before a medical emergency.

"When I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as an adult, I had to learn a lot very quickly," said Sheila King, co-founder of the King of the Hill Foundation. "We wanted No Curveballs to give families a welcoming place to ask questions, hear from people who have lived it and learn about screening before a crisis. If one family leaves feeling more informed and prepared than we did, then this event was worth it."

Although having a first-degree family member significantly increases the likelihood of developing T1D, nearly 90% of people diagnosed with the disease have no known family history, reinforcing the importance of broader awareness around symptoms, screening options and timely diagnosis. Through partnerships like No Curveballs, Beyond Type 1 continues working to expand access to education, early-detection resources and community-based screening opportunities.

Learn more about T1D autoantibody screening and early detection at beyondtype1.org. Read the full findings from The Family Factor: A T1D Risk Awareness Survey, commissioned by Sanofi here.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit changing what it means to live with diabetes, serving the world's largest digital diabetes community. Co-founded by Nick Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny in 2015, we provide tools, education, and support to help people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes survive, thrive, and drive innovation toward prevention and cures. Visit BeyondType1.org to learn more.

About the King of the Hill Foundation

King of the Hill Foundation, founded by San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King and his wife, Sheila King, is dedicated to preventing Type 1 diabetes through early screening, education, and community awareness—helping families take action before diagnosis and empowering them with the knowledge and resources to improve health outcomes. Visit KingoftheHill.foundation to learn more.

About the Padres Foundation

The Padres Foundation, established in 1995, is the primary source of funding for the club's outreach initiatives in the areas of children's health and wellness, education, youth baseball/softball, military and first responders. The Foundation raises funds through a number of programs throughout the year in which fans can participate, including Dinner on the Diamond presented by Sycuan Casino Resort, the 50/50 Raffle, Shirts Off Their Backs, Padres Foundation Garage Sale, Online Auctions and many others. For more information on the Padres Foundation, including how you can get involved, visit www.padres.com/community.

SOURCE Beyond Type 1