Beyond Type 1 Names Simone Grapini-Goodman as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1, the global diabetes nonprofit co-founded by Nick Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny, today announced Simone Grapini-Goodman as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 8, 2026, as Deborah Dugan transitions into the role of Executive Chair of the Board.

Grapini-Goodman will lead Beyond Type 1 as the organization continues expanding its impact serving communities globally across all types of diabetes.

Simone Grapini-Goodman

Most recently, Grapini-Goodman served as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at the American Diabetes Association. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at UnitedHealthcare, Optum and DiRx, bringing a broad perspective shaped by experience across Fortune 10 healthcare, high-growth digital health and mission-driven nonprofit leadership.

"We are thrilled to have Simone lead Beyond Type 1 into its next chapter," said Juliet de Baubigny, co-founder of Beyond Type 1. "Her more than 20 years of healthcare leadership, focused on community engagement, mission, scale and digital transformation uniquely positions her to help shape a bold vision for the future."

Grapini-Goodman steps into the role following Deborah Dugan, who has served as CEO since April 2022 and helped guide Beyond Type 1 through a period of sustained growth and global expansion. Dugan will continue her service to the organization as Executive Chair of the Board.

"Beyond Type 1 has become a trusted platform for people living with diabetes worldwide, leading at the intersection of care, community and culture in a deeply authentic way," said Grapini-Goodman. "I'm honored to build upon the strong foundation Deborah and the team have created, and to help lead the organization alongside its talented team, Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Council."

Beyond Type 1 has built the world's largest digital diabetes community, reaching more than 200 million people globally through education, self-advocacy, peer support and life-saving programs that help people with diabetes live healthier lives. The organization offers bold, unfiltered support, providing practical tools, community connection and direct funding, while working to dismantle stigma and systemic barriers to care.

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a global nonprofit changing what it means to live with diabetes. Co-founded in 2015 by Nick Jonas and Juliet de Baubigny, the organization provides tools, education and support to help people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes survive, thrive and drive innovation toward prevention and cures. Visit BeyondType1.org to learn more.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Type 1