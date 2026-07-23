BGL Advises ARX Wireless on the Sale of a Wireless Communications Tower Portfolio

Sale of a wireless communications tower portfolio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to ARX Wireless Infrastructure (ARX), a portfolio company of Crosstimbers Capital Group, on the sale of its wireless communications tower portfolio to an established owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure.

The portfolio spans 11 states across the United States. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to ARX Wireless Infrastructure (ARX), a portfolio company of Crosstimbers Capital Group, on the sale of its wireless communications tower portfolio to an established owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure.

BGL's Digital Infrastructure investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to ARX. Learn more here: https://www.bglco.com/industry-coverage/infrastructure-investment-banking/digital-infrastructure-investment-banking/

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in North Haven, Connecticut, ARX specializes in identifying and developing strategic tower locations in markets with restrictive zoning and limited wireless infrastructure. The company's capabilities include built-to-suit tower development, collocation, rooftop management, and stealth tower solutions.

Digital Infrastructure Transaction Details

The transaction included the sale of 13 on-air wireless communications towers and 17 towers in development.

Existing tenants across the on-air towers include major U.S. wireless carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

The transaction also includes development sites expected to support future wireless carrier lease agreements.

The portfolio spans 11 states across the United States, with approximately 70% of the sites located in the Northeastern region.

About BGL's Digital Infrastructure Investment Banking Team

BGL's Digital Infrastructure investment banking team helps clients both create and maximize value across various sectors, including broadband, wireless, data centers & managed services, towers & wireless infrastructure, and digital infrastructure services.



To learn more about BGL's recent transactions in digital infrastructure investment, visit our Transaction page.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company