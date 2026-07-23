BGL's Summer Analyst Program Recognized as a Top 20 Overall Excellence Winner by Abode

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that our Summer Analyst Program has been named one of the Top 20 Winners in Abode's inaugural Early-Career Engagement Awards.

"At BGL, we believe strongly in investing for the long term." Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that our Summer Analyst Program has been named one of the Top 20 Winners in Abode’s inaugural Early-Career Engagement Awards.

Abode, a talent experience platform that helps enterprise HR, L&D, and talent acquisition teams recruit, engage, and develop employees across the full talent lifecycle, named BGL as a Top 20 Overall Excellence Winner, which is given to programs recognized across all five award categories, including mentorship, keep-warm programming, community building, renege prevention, and intern-to-full-time conversion.

This award follows BGL's recent recognition as a Top 10 Investment Banking internship by Vault, a leader in data-driven employer rankings and reviews, which placed BGL ninth overall on its 2026 list.

"Creating a great candidate experience doesn't end when an offer is accepted. Some of the most meaningful engagement happens before day one, and we're proud to be recognized for the work we've done to make that experience intentional," said Eileen Hickey, Campus Recruiting Manager. "We believe strongly in investing for the long term, which includes providing BGL's summer analysts and junior professionals with meaningful experiences, hands-on learning, and professional growth opportunities."

Over the course of nine weeks, BGL's Summer Analyst Program provides investment banking summer analysts with experience and knowledge through technical training, mentorship, a case competition, and access to live deal work across all of the industries BGL covers. That coverage spans Consumer, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Industrials, Infrastructure, Services, Technology, and Real Estate, and continues to outpace the industry in growth.

BGL's Summer Analyst Program was recently featured on The Internship Show Podcast by Abode, highlighting our approach to developing early-career talent. In the episode, our Campus Recruiting team shared how the program is structured to provide a hands-on experience, exposure to live deal work, and mentorship across the firm.

To learn more about our investment banking internship and other opportunities available at BGL, visit our Careers page.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company