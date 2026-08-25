BGL's Real Estate Team Advises Miller Industries on Build-to-Suit Financing with TPG

The new, 300,000-square-foot facility will house Miller Industries advanced manufacturing capabilities.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the financial closing of a build-to-suit financing for the development of Miller Industries' new, state-of-the-art 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fenton, Michigan. TPG, through its Net Lease business, provided the development financing for the transaction. Upon construction completion, Miller Industries, a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, will enter into a long-term lease. BGL's Real Estate team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Miller Industries. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the financial closing of a build-to-suit financing for the development of Miller Industries' new, state-of-the-art 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Fenton, Michigan. TPG, through its Net Lease business, provided the development financing for the transaction. Upon construction completion, Miller Industries, a portfolio company of Tower Arch Capital, will enter into a long-term lease.

The transaction highlights BGL's extensive experience advising operating companies and private equity sponsors in strategically managing their real estate needs.

The new, 300,000-square-foot facility will house Miller Industries advanced manufacturing capabilities, including laser cutting and forming, high-definition plasma cutting, conveyor fabrication, robotic welding, structural steel fabrication, and superior powder-coat finishes. Miller Industries delivers tailored solutions for demanding end markets including data centers, industrial manufacturing facilities, semiconductor fabs, pharmaceuticals, and higher education, among others.

Miller Industries is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered custom modular electrical and modular mechanical solutions, specialized HVAC systems, central utility plants, and specialty steel fabricated products. Miller Industries delivers tailored solutions for demanding end markets and has established a reputation as a trusted partner to a tenured base of blue-chip customers.

Tower Arch Capital L.P. is a growth-oriented middle-market private equity firm that specializes in partnering with exceptional family- and entrepreneur-owned and operated companies to create long-term value for all stakeholders. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Tower Arch utilizes a partnership-first approach, seeks to build businesses, and aligns with management teams to support operational improvements, strategic scaling, and sustainable growth.

TPG Net Lease provides real estate sale-leaseback financing to owner-occupiers of corporate real estate.

About BGL's Real Estate Team

BGL's Real Estate team offers comprehensive real estate investment banking services tailored to the middle market. It provides client-focused solutions with an emphasis on real estate advisory, debt, preferred and private equity placement, financial restructuring, recapitalizations, sale-leasebacks, structured finance, and asset acquisitions and dispositions across all asset classes. The team assists real estate owners and developers looking to form alliances and joint ventures with single-source capital providers to gain local and institutional access for all capital needs.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, Inc., an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit https://www.bglco.com/.

Industry contacts:

Anthony D. Delfre

Managing Director

Real Estate

[email protected]

216.920.6615

Sean P. Maynard

Managing Director

Real Estate

[email protected]

312.291.3171

Media contact:

Kaylyn R. Hlavaty

Communications Manager

[email protected]

216.920.6622

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company