BGL Announces the Sale of Dumpsters.com to Blue Point Capital Partners

Innovative, tech-enabled provider of managed site service solutions

CLEVELAND, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Dumpsters.com, a single-source provider of comprehensive waste and site services, to Blue Point Capital Partners. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dumpsters.com is a leading managed site services provider in the United States. Post this Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Dumpsters.com, a single-source provider of comprehensive waste and site services, to Blue Point Capital Partners. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BGL's Environmental Services investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Dumpsters.com in the transaction. Learn more about the team here: https://www.bglco.com/industry-coverage/services-investment-banking/facility-field-services-investment-banking/environmental-services-investment-banking/

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Dumpsters.com is a leading managed site services provider in the United States and one of the largest roll-off rental providers nationwide. The Company serves the recurring, critical site solution needs of geographically diverse commercial, contractor, and industrial customers nationwide. Leveraging its differentiated, proprietary technology platform with its national vendor partner network, Dumpsters.com has sold over one million dumpsters. The Company's best-in-class technology platform provides it with the unique ability to serve as a single-source solution for customers, eliminating typical pain-points including decentralized spending, inconsistent price structures, and managing multiple outsourced vendor service agreements.

Transaction Details

The transaction will support Dumpsters.com's continued expansion as a comprehensive, single-source provider of managed waste and site services across the United States. Blue Point Capital Partners' experience partnering with founder-owned businesses will help accelerate the Company's next phase of growth, while further strengthening its position as a leading provider of waste solutions.

About BGL's Environmental Services Investment Banking Team

BGL's Environmental Services investment banking team has been ranked #1 in Environmental Services transaction volume in North America since 2016, according to PitchBook.com. Our Environmental team focuses on businesses that perform essential services to the waste processing & disposal, water & wastewater treatment, waste-to-value, and waste-to-energy markets.

To learn more about BGL's other recent transactions in environmental services M&A, visit our Transactions page.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company