BGZ brands® Continues Commitment to Sustainability

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGZ brands continues to enhance its efforts to become a greener business through creating and maintaining environmentally conscious company initiatives.

BGZ brands

As parent company to three large device-accessory brands: BodyGuardz, Lander and Moxyo, BGZ brands effectively designs and crafts best-in-class consumer goods. With high product volume, BGZ brands recognizes its responsibility to both customers, as well as the environment. Rooted in the core values of integrity, quality, and innovation, its approach to sustainability is centered around authenticity and transparency.

"At BGZ brands, it's always been about helping people. That commitment extends to our recognition and responsibility to leave our surroundings better than we found them. Our team is committed to driving innovative solutions that support long-term sustainability and a promising future," said Kirk Feller, President and CEO, BGZ brands.

BGZ brands Current Efforts

100% Recyclable, Plastic-Free Packaging

All BodyGuardz and Lander packaging for the fall 2020 launch is 100% paper.



Starting in 2021, Moxyo line packaging will be plastic-free.

Innovative Materials

Full conversion to soy-based ink on packaging, which emits less than 20% of the volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in petroleum-based inks.



Eco-friendly resources, including the use of bio-plastics and recycled materials.



Lander products made with material from recycled ocean plastics. See Kiva Headlamp and Arete AirPods Pro Case to learn more.

Strong Partnerships

Formation of solid partnerships with companies such as Repreve®, the leader in ocean plastic recycling.



Foreign manufacturing factories committed to help BGZ brands source eco-friendly materials while enhancing manufacturing with new technologies that save time — eliminating unnecessary overages and waste in production.

Elevated Processes

Boat freight used to import and ship the majority of materials and products internationally — drastically reducing their carbon footprint.



Multiple fulfillment centers for online and retail orders — creating lower carbon emissions and faster shipping times for customers.



Reduced-size shipping boxes made of 100% recyclable materials.

Office Initiatives

Company-wide programs to reduce plastic waste.



Reusable water bottles for every employee and state-of-the-art FloWater® system.



Employees provided with portable laptops that can be used in meetings to reduce paper needs.



Internal emphasis on digital communication and file share.



Company-branded bicycles for employees to bike to local eateries throughout the day, reducing car emissions.

The BGZ brands team commits to continually improve sustainability in all facets of the organization as it strives to maintain an environmentally conscious business.

About BGZ brands

BGZ brands' mission is "to enhance our customers' lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality." BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands — BodyGuardz®, a leading device protection company; Lander®, gear made modern; and MOXYO®, modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands.

