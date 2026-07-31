B&H Event Space Celebrates One Year in New Home with a Growing Focus on Community, Creativity, and Free Education

Over the past year, the B&H Event Space has evolved into a creative third space—a place that exists beyond home and work, where members of the creative community can gather, share ideas, discover new techniques, and build meaningful connections. Through hands-on workshops, artist talks, photo walks, networking events, and live demonstrations, the Event Space has become a hub for inspiration and lifelong learning.

"Education has always been a core part of the B&H mission," said Stephanie Gross, Event Space manager. "Our new Event Space has allowed us to take that mission even further by creating an environment where creativity and community come together. Whether someone is picking up a camera for the first time or has decades of professional experience, everyone has a place here."

Since reopening, the Event Space has welcomed thousands of attendees to free educational programs covering photography, filmmaking, lighting, audio, mobile content creation, printing, post-production, business development, and emerging creative technologies. Every event is free and open to the public, reinforcing B&H's longstanding commitment to making high-quality creative education accessible to everyone.

As Event Space enters its second year, B&H remains focused on expanding opportunities for creators to learn from industry professionals, connect with fellow artists, and experience new gear in an engaging, community-driven environment. For the complete event calendar and free registration, visit B&H Event Space

Find B&H Event Space channel on YouTube

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting

resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry's best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H's Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo