FUJIFILM GFX100RF: A 102 MP Point-and-Shoot Medium Format Camera; YouTube Video at B&H

Coming in silver and black finishes, the camera features a built-in fixed focal length FUJINON GF 35mm f/4 lens and offers photographers an array of creative options, including the innovative Aspect Ratio Dial, 20 FUJIFILM film simulations, digital tele-conversion at three different focal lengths, and an Internal ND filter. While capable of 4K30p internal and external recording, this camera was designed for photographers seeking an uncompromising tool for their all-day, everyday creative practice.

FUJIFILM GFX100RF Digital Camera (silver)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1884991-REG/fujifilm_16938065_gfx100_rangefinder_camera.html

FUJIFILM GFX100RF Digital Camera (black)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1884990-REG/fujifilm_16938039_gfx100_rangefinder_camera.html

Key Features

Smallest, Lightest GFX + Built-In Lens

102MP 43.8 x 32.9mm BSI CMOS II Sensor

FUJINON GF 35mm f/4 Lens (28mm Equiv.)

Aspect Ratio Dial, Digital Teleconverter

Internal 4-Stop ND Filter + Leaf Shutter

5.76m-Dot OLED EVF

3.2" 2.1m-Dot 3-Way Tilting Touchscreen

DCI 4K30p + External ProRes Recording

20 Film Simulation Modes & Q Menu

Included Lens Hood and Filter Adapter

The heart of GFX100RF camera is its massive 43.8 x 32.9mm, 102MP CMOS sensor, with a native ISO 80 sensitivity and a whopping 70% more light-gathering area than a full-frame camera. It's the same sensor in its bigger GFX siblings, and unlocks the same expanded low-light capabilities, image detail, accurate 16-bit color, dynamic range, and low depth-of-field effects. The sensor is paired with FUJIFILM's fastest X-Processor 5 to optimize the camera's performance and functionality.

See our YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjQR0ZeeEYE

About B&H Photo Video

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo