Bi-Rite Creamery Celebrates 20 Years of Creating Community, One Scoop at a Time

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty years ago, Bi-Rite Creamery opened in a modest 700-square-foot storefront on 18th Street with a simple dream: make exceptional ice cream from scratch using the best ingredients and create a place where neighbors could gather. Founders Kris Hoogerhyde and Anne Walker hoped that maybe 100 people would stop by on a busy Saturday.

Instead, the line started on opening day—and never stopped.

This August, the Creamery celebrates its 20th Anniversary with three months of special flavors, events, giveaways, and experiences honoring the guests, employees, farmers, and partners who have been part of its story.

The Creamery almost wasn't an ice cream shop. Hoogerhyde and Walker had planned to open a bakery after working together at San Francisco's acclaimed restaurant, 42 Degrees. When they found a storefront near Dolores Park, they realized the neighborhood needed great ice cream just as much as fresh-baked bread.

From the beginning, they committed to crafting nostalgic, craveable ice cream made from scratch using exceptional ingredients. They were the first in San Francisco to partner with Straus Family Creamery for an organic dairy base and built their menu around seasonal California produce sourced from local farmers whenever possible. In the earliest days, guests could even watch every batch made from the front window while baked goods were prepared behind the scoop counter.

"Twenty years later, we're still doing what we set out to do," said Kris Hoogerhyde, co-founder of Bi-Rite Creamery. "Making everything from scratch, celebrating incredible California ingredients, and creating a place where people come together. It's never just been about ice cream. It's about birthdays, first dates, and everyday moments that become lasting memories. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who's helped make the Creamery what it is today."

The anniversary celebration will feature:

A new anniversary flavor, Pistachio Raspberry Celebration with Pistachio Shortbread , created by Kris and Anne and selected through a community vote.

, created by Kris and Anne and selected through a community vote. Returning fan-favorite flavors from the Creamery archives.

A limited-edition anniversary pint collection celebrating the original flavors that helped define the Creamery.

Ice cream-making classes with Kris Hoogerhyde and Anne Walker at 18 Reasons, a nonprofit cooking school.

A guest sundae contest, with the winning creation featured on the menu.

Limited-edition anniversary merchandise.

Giveaways, social media activations, and special promotions throughout the late summer.

A joyful birthday celebration at the Creamery in late August.

Throughout the celebration, guests will be invited to share their favorite Creamery memories—from first dates and family traditions to milestone celebrations—highlighting the role the scoop shop has played in San Francisco life over the past two decades.

As the Creamery looks ahead, its founding philosophy remains unchanged: make exceptional ice cream from scratch, support local farmers and producers, and continue Creating Community Through Food®.

About Bi-Rite Family of Businesses

For more than 80 years, Bi-Rite has been a neighborhood gathering place and trusted part of San Francisco's food community. Led by second-generation owner Sam Mogannam since 1998, the Bi-Rite Family of Businesses includes three neighborhood Markets, Bi-Rite Creamery, Bi-Rite Catering, and 18 Reasons, a nonprofit community cooking school. As a Certified B Corp and San Francisco Legacy Business, Bi-Rite is dedicated to Creating Community Through Food® by building meaningful relationships with guests, employees, producers, partners, and the community.

Founded in 2006, Bi-Rite Creamery crafts small-batch ice cream using organic dairy and seasonal California ingredients, creating joyful experiences that celebrate the best of the Bay Area.

For anniversary event details and updates, visit biritemarket.com/creamery, sign up for Bi-Rite email newsletter, or follow @biritecreamery on Instagram.

Contact Information:

Norma Quon, Bi-Rite Family of Businesses

415-321-8095

[email protected]

SOURCE Bi-Rite Family of Businesses