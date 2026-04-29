Bi-Rite Market Plans New Location in the Richmond

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bi-Rite Family of Businesses , a Certified B Corporation on a mission of Creating Community Through Food®, is working toward a new Bi-Rite Market at 6001 California Street in San Francisco's Richmond District, with a target timeline of 2027. This future Market will mark Bi-Rite's fourth neighborhood grocery store and builds on the success of Bi-Rite Market Polk Street, which opened in 2024. These efforts reflect Bi-Rite's 10-year vision for thoughtful, responsible growth rooted in support for the local community, welcoming hospitality, and the best tasting food. The new location will help expand Bi-Rite's support for San Francisco's nonprofit organizations and programs at the intersection of food, youth, and education.

Bi-Rite Market Polk St. Brianne O'Leary Gagnon and Patrick Mills, Co-CEOs

A Historic Corner Market, Reimagined for the Neighborhood

Located in a historic 1917 building that has been vacant for approximately two years and has long served as a neighborhood grocery store, Bi-Rite plans to thoughtfully bring the space back to life, honoring its legacy while reimagining it to serve the unique Richmond neighborhood.

The location sits along a major transit line in a highly residential neighborhood, making it an ideal setting for everyday shopping, enjoying a breakfast sandwich on a tranquil corner before starting the workday, and meeting up with neighbors for a weekend lunch.

"There's a real need for a walkable grocery store in this part of the Richmond," said Patrick Mills, Co–CEO. "We've had people reach out directly, sharing how excited they are for us to come."

A Full-Service Market Experience

Guests can expect a one-stop-shop neighborhood Market, including:

Farm-direct produce, offering a farmers market experience seven days a week

An abundant range of house made prepared foods, like entrees, dips, salads, desserts, baked goods, and ice cream

An on-site kitchen and deli, preparing made-to-order sandwiches, and bowls

A robust meat and seafood program

Responsibly sourced grocery staples, dairy, cheese, snacks, and beverages

A curated selection of food-friendly wine, beer, and spirits

Expanded breakfast offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and hot coffee

Outdoor seating designed to encourage gathering and connection

"We're not just opening a store. We're committing to the neighborhood for decades to come," said Brianne O'Leary Gagnon, Co–CEO. "Our goal is to create a space where people can find the most delicious food, feel taken care of, and stay connected to their community."

The Market is expected to create approximately 75 new jobs in San Francisco, with competitive wages, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for long-term growth within the company.

Growth Rooted in Community

"For us, growth has never been about getting bigger for the sake of it," said Sam Mogannam, founder and co-owner of Bi-Rite Family of Businesses. "It's about creating places where people can gather, discover great food, and feel connected to each other and to the amazing people behind what they're eating."

Opening a new Market not only increases access to fresh, responsibly sourced food, but also expands Bi-Rite's ability to support the local food system. As Bi-Rite continues to grow, it remains grounded in the values that have defined the business for decades: Lead with Love, Pursue with Passion, and Act with Integrity.

Bi-Rite looks forward to sharing more details about the Richmond District location as the project progresses. To learn more about the Bi-Rite Family of Businesses, visit biritemarket.com, sign up for the email newsletter, or follow @biritesf on Instagram.

About Bi-Rite Family of Businesses

Bi-Rite has been a San Francisco institution for over 80 years. Under the leadership of second-generation owner Sam Mogannam since 1998, we've embarked on a mission of Creating Community Through Food®, striving every day to cultivate meaningful relationships with each part of our community. The Bi-Rite Family of Businesses has grown to include three neighborhood Markets, a world-renowned Creamery celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and a creative Catering company. It also includes 18 Reasons, a nonprofit community cooking school which empowers Bay Area residents to shop, cook, and eat good food. Bi-Rite is proud to be a San Francisco Legacy Business and Certified B Corp.

Contact Information:

Patrick Mills, Bi-Rite Family of Businesses

415-839-9205

[email protected]

SOURCE Bi-Rite Family of Businesses