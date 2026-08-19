BIASC Invites U.S. Military Veterans to Attend Builder and Exhibitor Experiences for Free at the 2026 Building Industry Show

Veterans invited to experience Southern California's homebuilding tradeshow experience, featuring the nation's top homebuilders.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is inviting U.S. military veterans to attend its exhibitor show floor and Meet the Builder experiences at the 2026 Building Industry Show (BIS) free of charge as a special thank-you for their tremendous service and sacrifice.

Taking place September 2–3, 2026, at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, BIS brings together more than 1,000 of the nation's leading homebuilding and housing industry professionals for two days of business networking, education, entertainment and unique industry experiences.

The exhibitor show floor experience will feature more than 100 exhibitors comprised of leading homebuilders, suppliers and housing industry professionals – connections that can be tremendous resources for veterans seeking careers in the homebuilding industry.

"Veterans have made tremendous sacrifices in service to our country, and we want to recognize and thank them by opening the doors of BIS to them," said Jeff Montejano, BIASC Chief Executive Officer. "We hope veterans from across Southern California and beyond will join us, experience what makes BIS unlike any other industry event, and connect with the people and companies shaping the future of housing."

A One-of-a-Kind Industry Experience

BIS 2026 has been designed as a "not your typical tradeshow" experience, with an exhibitor floor featuring more than 100 booths showcasing the latest products, services and innovations from Southern California's homebuilding and housing industry.

BIS 2026 attendees will have the opportunity to interact with builders, developers, suppliers and business leaders. Homebuilders at the two-day event will include some of the nation's leading companies, including Lennar Homes, CBC Homes, Crestwood Communities, Davidson Communities, Meritage Homes, Pacific Communities, Richmond American, Risewell Homes, Shea Homes, Toll Brothers, Tri Pointe Homes and Warmington Residential.

"BIS is all about bringing people together," said Jason Galarze of BIASC veteran affairs and U.S. Navy veteran. "For veterans who have transitioned into civilian careers—or who are exploring new professional opportunities—this is also an opportunity to meet industry leaders, build relationships and discover the many career and business opportunities available throughout the housing industry."

BIS was created to move beyond the traditional tradeshow model and foster meaningful connections in an engaging environment. As a past BIS attendee noted, "There is no trade show like BIS," highlighting the combination of strategic meetings, networking and entertainment that keeps industry professionals engaged throughout the event.

While exhibitor booth space is already sold out, registration remains open for attendees.

Veterans interested in attending BIS 2026

Military veterans interesting in attending the BIS exhibitor show floor or exclusive Meet the Builder session can contact Jason Galarze at [email protected]

For general information and to register for individual event experiences at BIS 2026, visit www.BuildingIndustryShow.com

About BIASC

The Building Industry Association of Southern California is the voice of the region's building industry, with five chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. For more than a century, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting, and promoting their common interests through a wide range of programs, services, councils, and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit biasc.org. Follow BIASC on social media for the latest industry news: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X.

Contact:

Shannon Widor, Chief Public Affairs Officer

Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC)

[email protected]

SOURCE Building Industry Association of Southern California, Inc.