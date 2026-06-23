Bicycle Transit Systems and BCycle Rebrand as Revolution BTS, and Unveil New Product Line

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicycle Transit Systems, a leader in bike share micromobility, today announced it is changing its name to Revolution BTS (Revolution) and introducing a new product line under the Rev brand. The rebrand reflects the company's next chapter following its acquisition of BCycle (from Trek) and its continued investment in product innovation, operations, and rider experience.

Bike share leader Bicycle Transit Systems is changing its name to Revolution; introducing new Rev bikes and docks. Post this Electric Rev Bike and Charging Rev Dock

"Our new name, Revolution, represents our unshakable commitment to, and belief in, the transformative power of bike share as a modern mobility solution," said Founder and President Alison Cohen. "We are proud of our pioneering work as Bicycle Transit Systems and BCycle, and in 2024 we came together to become North America's only vertically integrated docked bike share provider. Now we're uniting under a single name — Revolution — and continuing to build the future of bike share."

Revolution is also announcing its first proprietary product line since becoming one company. "A driving force behind bringing the companies together was the ability to make the product upgrades we, as operators, want to see in the market," Cohen said. "Now we're applying what we've learned over nearly 20 years operating bike share systems across the United States and riding them all over the world. Our new bikes and docks are designed with the durability and smart features cities need, while making the rider experience more comfortable and accessible."

The new line includes the Electric Rev Bike, Classic Rev Bike, Charging Rev Dock and Universal Rev Dock. The Rev line is built for durability and safety using best-in-class components like a Bosch eSystem and Shimano drivetrain. The lightweight Electric Rev Bike is powered by the Bosch eBike System, while the Charging Rev Dock pairs with the Bosch eBike System for safe and efficient in-dock charging. The Universal Rev Dock is designed for flexible station siting and installation, fitting in many different urban environments. Together, this equipment is designed to support the evolving needs of cities, agencies, and operators looking for reliable, scalable and rider-friendly bike share infrastructure.

While the company has a new name and new product line, CEO Kristin Gavin says Revolution's founding vision and values remain unchanged. "Our goal has always been to make bike share an easy and accessible part of how people move around cities, and to do that in a way that centers the needs of communities, is good for the planet and makes financial sense," Gavin said. "How we get there matters. Safety comes first, for our riders and our teams. We've built real partnerships with the cities we work in, and that foundation is what will guide us as we grow and expand our service to new communities."

More information about Revolution BTS and the new Rev bike and dock line is available on the company website revolutionbts.com

SOURCE Bicycle Transit Systems