Bidbus Raises $15 Million Series A to Scale Its Live Dealer Auction Marketplace

Funding will support market expansion, product development, dealer network growth and technology-enabled marketplace operations

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidbus, the online automotive marketplace that enables licensed dealers to compete in real time for vehicles directly from consumers, today announced $15 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Ibex Investors, with participation from Mucker Capital, Data Point Capital, FJ Labs, Motley Fool Ventures, Walter Ventures and existing investors.

Bidbus is building the transaction infrastructure for a more transparent and competitive vehicle-selling market. Through its live auction platform, consumers can complete a guided virtual vehicle inspection, set an expected price and receive competing bids from licensed dealerships, rather than relying on a single trade-in or instant-buy offer.

Since launch, Bidbus has served more than 10,000 vehicle sellers and reached approximately $300 million in annualized gross merchandise value. Over the past year, the company has grown sevenfold while expanding its dealer network and establishing operations across California and Texas.

Approximately 39 million used vehicles are sold in the United States each year, yet the process through which consumers sell vehicles and dealerships source inventory remains fragmented and inefficient. Sellers often receive limited visibility into actual dealer demand, while dealerships rely on costly and inconsistent acquisition channels. At the same time, dealers increasingly need access to locally sourced vehicles that match their specific inventory needs.

"Consumers should not have to visit multiple dealerships or negotiate against a single buyer to understand what their car is worth," said Duke Yan, co-founder and CEO of Bidbus. "We built Bidbus to create a transparent marketplace where qualified dealers compete for every vehicle. This funding allows us to expand that marketplace while building the technology, operating systems and team required to scale."

Expanding Technology, Operations and Market Coverage

The new capital will be used to expand Bidbus into additional metropolitan markets, grow its dealer network and strengthen its product, engineering and marketplace operations teams.

Bidbus will also continue investing in technology that improves virtual vehicle evaluation, auction performance and operational efficiency. This includes AI-powered seller communication, dealer recommendation tools and internal workflow automation

As Bidbus enters its next phase of growth, the company is transitioning from a founder-led operating model toward a more scalable system of functional ownership, repeatable processes and technology-enabled execution.

"Our next chapter is not simply about adding more markets or more people," Yan said. "It is about building a marketplace and operating system that can compound—where better technology, stronger dealer participation and more efficient operations reinforce one another as we scale."

About Bidbus

Bidbus is an online automotive marketplace that connects individual vehicle sellers with licensed automobile dealerships through a live auction platform. The company develops technology for virtual vehicle inspections, condition reporting, auction management, dealer bidding, transaction processing and marketplace operations, helping consumers access competitive dealer offers while giving dealerships a more efficient source of locally available inventory.

Bidbus is headquartered in Irvine, California, and currently operates across major markets in California and Texas. Learn more at www.bidbus.com.

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SOURCE Bidbus