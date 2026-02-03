Bidbus Surpasses 5,000 Vehicles Sold, Reaches $120M Annualized GMV Five Months After Seed Round

Milestone driven by rapid dealer adoption and faster inventory liquidity across California franchise networks

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidbus ( www.Bidbus.com ), a consumer-to-dealer digital vehicle marketplace, today announced it has surpassed 5,000 vehicles sold on its platform and reached $120 million in annualized gross merchandise value (GMV), just five months after closing its seed round.

The milestone reflects accelerating adoption among professional dealers using Bidbus as a primary inventory sourcing channel. Dealer partners across both franchise and independent networks are increasingly shifting wholesale purchases to the platform, with many now sourcing between 45% and 90% of their vehicle inventory through Bidbus, reducing reliance on traditional wholesale channels.

The company's growth is supported by partnerships with major franchise dealer groups, including Longo Toyota, Tustin Acura, and DCH Honda of Oxnard, as well as a network of more than 100 dealerships across California. These partnerships reflect growing confidence among professional buyers in Bidbus's ability to deliver consistent, high-quality inventory with greater speed and efficiency.

Bidbus attributes its rapid growth to significantly faster inventory liquidity. Vehicles sold through the Bidbus marketplace turn in an average of approximately 20 days, compared to 90 days or more through traditional wholesale auctions and listing channels. Faster turn times allow dealers to redeploy capital more efficiently and acquire inventory without expanding internal sourcing teams.

"The turnaround time isn't even comparable to other channels," said Amir, Used Car Sales Manager at Stevens Creek Nissan. "That speed lets us acquire more inventory without adding headcount or building a large acquisition team."

Bidbus's marketplace is powered by AI-assisted infrastructure designed to support consumers through a traditionally complex vehicle-selling process. Rather than relying on fully self-serve workflows, the platform uses technology to guide listings, verify vehicle history at scale, predict dealer demand across its network, and recommend reserve prices aligned with real dealer buying behavior.

For consumers, faster liquidity and stronger dealer demand translate into improved outcomes. Sellers can typically create a vehicle listing in under 10 minutes, while many receive offers that are meaningfully higher than traditional wholesale or instant-offer alternatives, driven by deeper dealer competition and faster inventory turnover.

The company plans to continue expanding dealer partnerships and increasing adoption within existing markets as it builds toward its next phase of growth.

Bidbus is a consumer-to-dealer digital vehicle marketplace that helps car owners sell their vehicles by connecting them directly with a network of professional buyers. By combining dealer demand data with AI-assisted listing infrastructure, Bidbus guides consumers through the selling process, recommends reserve prices aligned with dealer buying preferences, and enables faster liquidity for both sellers and dealers. Bidbus is backed by Mucker Capital. To learn more, visit www.Bidbus.com .

