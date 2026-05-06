Bielat Santore & Company Announces Release of Second Episode in "Restaurant Owner's Edge" Podcast Series: "Maximizing the Value of Your Restaurant Sale"

ALLENHURST, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bielat Santore & Company, New Jersey's leading restaurant and hospitality real estate brokerage, is proud to announce the release of the second episode in its "Restaurant Owner's Edge" podcast series, entitled "Maximizing the Value of Your Restaurant Sale."

Restaurant Owner's Edge Podcast

Building on the success of the inaugural episode, this latest installment delivers a strategic, insider perspective on how restaurant owners can significantly increase the value of their business in planning for a sale. The episode highlights a proven five-step roadmap that emphasizes early preparation, scientific valuation, operational documentation, asset enhancement, and confidential marketing. When executed properly, this structured approach can increase a restaurant's sale value by 20% to 60%, while also ensuring a smoother and more controlled transaction process.

"Our goal with this series is to give restaurant owners the same strategic framework we use every day in the field," said Richard Santore. "Too many owners leave significant value on the table simply because they don't prepare early or position their business correctly. This episode shows them exactly how to change that."

Barry Bielat added, "Maximizing value is not about luck—it's about process. From valuation to presentation to execution, we've built a system that consistently delivers premium results for our clients."

This episode reinforces Bielat Santore & Company's long-standing philosophy that successful restaurant sales require more than brokerage—they require strategic planning, financial clarity, operational discipline, and precise market positioning. The firm's integrated approach has made it the most active restaurant brokerage in New Jersey, supported by decades of experience and a proprietary database of qualified buyers.

"Maximizing the Value of Your Restaurant Sale" is now available on major platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and at www.123bsc.com.

The "Restaurant Owner's Edge" series will continue with monthly episodes designed to help restaurant owners, operators, and investors navigate the increasingly complex hospitality landscape with confidence and clarity.

SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company