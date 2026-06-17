BIELAT SANTORE & COMPANY RELEASES THIRD EPISODE OF THE "RESTAURANT OWNERS' EDGE" PODCAST SERIES

ALLENHURST, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bielat Santore & Company is pleased to announce the release of the third episode in its growing podcast series, Restaurant Owners' Edge, titled:

"The Math of Million Dollar Restaurant Deals"

The episode provides restaurant owners, hospitality operators, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals with an inside look at today's financing landscape and the strategies necessary to successfully secure capital in an increasingly competitive lending environment.

The podcast episode also coincides with the publication of the firm's newly released 2026 Edition of The Little Black Book on Small Business Financing, a comprehensive handbook designed to help business owners understand commercial lending, SBA financing programs, acquisition financing, private capital, and lender underwriting requirements.

"Many restaurant owners have exceptional concepts and operating experience, yet struggle when it comes to obtaining financing," said Santore. "This episode together with the associated handbook was created to demystify the lending process and provide practical guidance that can help operators secure capital, structure stronger transactions, and avoid costly mistakes."

The Restaurant Owners' Edge podcast was developed to provide restaurant owners and hospitality entrepreneurs with actionable information from industry professionals who work on restaurant transactions every day. Each episode focuses on real-world challenges and opportunities affecting operators throughout the food-and-beverage industry.

According to Santore, financing remains one of the most misunderstood aspects of restaurant ownership. "Operators often spend years mastering food, service, and hospitality, yet many have never been taught how lenders view their business," Santore explained. "Understanding financing can be the difference between successfully growing a business and missing an opportunity. This episode gives listeners practical tools they can immediately apply."

The podcast series is part of Bielat Santore & Company's broader commitment to providing educational resources for restaurant owners, buyers, sellers, landlords, lenders, and investors. Future episodes will continue to address key topics including restaurant acquisitions, valuation, expansion strategies, site selection, leasing, financing, and maximizing business value.

About Restaurant Owners' Edge

Restaurant Owners' Edge is a podcast series produced by Bielat Santore & Company and hosted by Richard Santore. The program delivers practical business, financing, acquisition, operational, and growth strategies specifically tailored to restaurant and hospitality professionals. The podcast is designed to help operators make better decisions, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their businesses.

About Bielat Santore & Company

Founded in 1978, Bielat Santore & Company is one of the nation's most respected restaurant and hospitality brokerage firms. Specializing exclusively in restaurants, bars, banquet facilities, hospitality properties, and food-and-beverage businesses, the firm has completed hundreds of successful transactions throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region. The company has facilitated more than $500 million in commercial financing, SBA lending, hospitality funding, and private capital placements on behalf of its clients.

SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company