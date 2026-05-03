BIELAT SANTORE & COMPANY SELLS SOUTH JERSEY SPORTS BAR & RESTAURANT

WEST BERLIN, N.J., May 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bielat Santore & Company, New Jersey's leading hospitality real estate firm, and food & beverage specialists since 1978, proudly announces the successful sale of the Victory Bar & Grill located at 795 Route 73, West Berlin, New Jersey. This transaction in Camden County highlights the firm's extensive state-wide success in selling hospitality real estate. Robert "Diner Bob" Gillis, a 28-year veteran of the food and beverage industry and former owner of six restaurants and bars, represented the seller in this transaction. Licensed as a New Jersey real estate salesperson since 2015, Gillis has built a reputation as the Garden State's go-to specialist for diners, breakfast and lunch cafes, sports bars, and full-service restaurants. Known for his empathetic, discreet approach and energetic sales style, he focuses on preserving business legacies while maximizing value for both buyers and sellers, reinforcing Bielat Santore & Company's leadership in the market.

Victory Bar & Grill, West Berlin, New Jersey

The Victory Bar & Grill has long been a beloved community favorite serving both the South Jersey and Philadelphia markets. Owned and operated by the husband-and-wife team of Andy and Loukia Likogiannis, the award-winning sports bar and restaurant emphasized exceptional service, quality comfort food, a diverse menu featuring favorites like burgers, wings, cheesesteaks, and a new open-view pizza oven, plus a selection of 28 craft beers on tap. Voted "Best Sports Bar" by South Jersey Magazine, it featured 50 flat-screen TVs and served as the go-to destination for casual dining, sports viewing, and social gatherings.

The expansive 13,000-square-foot building, situated on 5.59 acres with over 670 feet of prime frontage along busy Route 73 (with traffic counts exceeding 70,000 vehicles daily), has undergone continuous expansions and renovations since 2019 (including major updates in 2022 and 2024). In addition to the 190-seat dining room and 130-seat bar area, a recently completed open-air patio added 140 more seats, along with a backyard space featuring a cornhole court. The new owners plan targeted improvements in sports viewing and live entertainment while preserving the Victory's welcoming atmosphere, casual vibe, attentive service, strong community ties, and popular customer favorites such as the Sunday brunch buffet. The Victory Bar & Grill remains open and operating under new ownership.

About Bielat Santore & Company: Bielat Santore & Company specializes in the restaurant and hospitality industry. The firm provides comprehensive services including brokerage, feasibility studies, investment analysis, financing, market valuations, site selection, and land development. For a confidential consultation or valuation, contact Bielat Santore & Company at 201 Main Street, Allenhurst, NJ 07711 | 732.531.4200 | www.123bsc.com.

SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company