BIELAT SANTORE & COMPANY RELEASES FOURTH EPISODE OF THE "RESTAURANT OWNERS' EDGE" PODCAST SERIES

ALLENHURST, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bielat Santore & Company is pleased to announce the release of the fourth episode in its "Restaurant Owners' Edge" podcast series, titled:

"Mastering the 2026 Margin Squeeze: The Restaurant Survival Playbook"

Restaurant Owner's Edge Podcast

The latest episode provides a "deep dive" into the intense and "unbelievable survival mechanics" required to navigate the modern U.S. restaurant industry. While total industry sales are projected to reach $1.55 trillion in 2026, the episode reveals that nominal growth is an "illusion". When adjusted for inflation and cautious consumer spending, real industry growth is a meager 1.3%, leaving operators caught in a "vice grip" of rising food, labor, and energy costs.

"Survival in 2026 isn't just about selling more food; it requires a dual-front war," said Richard Santore, host of the series. "Operators must aggressively steal market share while simultaneously slashing internal waste. This episode pulls back the curtain on the 'Daylight Culinary Command Center,' a framework designed to restore margins through the simultaneous implementation of 'Profit Green' sales uplift and 'Efficiency Amber' cost reduction strategies".

Key highlights from the fourth episode include:

The Menu as a Financial Matrix: A breakdown of menu optimization using four key categories to lift check sizes by 10-30% through mathematical consistency and variance reduction.

A breakdown of menu optimization using four key categories to lift check sizes by 10-30% through mathematical consistency and variance reduction. The Late-Night Flywheel: Strategic use of "munchies" menus after 11:00 PM to capitalize on sunk costs like rent and insurance, driving a 20-30% traffic uplift.

Strategic use of "munchies" menus after 11:00 PM to capitalize on sunk costs like rent and insurance, driving a 20-30% traffic uplift. Sustainability as a Margin Defense: Transitioning from "linear disposal" to a "circular kitchen" using AI tracking to reduce waste by 15-25% and overall utility loads by over 15-20%.

Transitioning from "linear disposal" to a "circular kitchen" using AI tracking to reduce waste by 15-25% and overall utility loads by over 15-20%. AI-Driven Efficiency: Utilizing predictive POS data for staffing to lower turnover from the industry average of 70% to a target of under 50%.

About Restaurant Owners' Edge Restaurant Owners' Edge is a podcast series produced by Bielat Santore & Company. The program delivers practical business, financing, acquisition, operational, and growth strategies specifically tailored to restaurant and hospitality professionals.

About Bielat Santore & Company Founded in 1978, Bielat Santore & Company is the "Architects of the Deal" and New Jersey's premier hospitality real estate firm. Led by founders Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, the company has sold more restaurants and hospitality properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company and has facilitated over $500 million in commercial financing and private capital placements.

SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company