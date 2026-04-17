BIELAT SANTORE & COMPANY SELLS "WOODY'S OCEAN GRILLE"

SEA BRIGHT, N.J., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bielat Santore & Company, New Jersey's leading hospitality real estate firm, is proud to announce the successful sale of Woody's Ocean Grille, located at 1 East Church Street in Sea Bright, New Jersey. This transaction marks the complete transition of the "Woody's" brand under Bielat Santore & Company's guidance. In April 2025, the firm facilitated the sale of the Woody's Grille location in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, which has since been rebranded as the Local House.

Woody's Ocean Grille, Sea Bright, NJ (PRNewsfoto/Bielat, Santore and Company)

Richard Santore, Vice President of Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey, served as the exclusive broker for the transaction. Since 1978, the firm has sold more restaurants and hospitality-type properties in New Jersey than any other agency, managing transactions with a global market perspective and a singular focus on the hospitality sector. Santore remarked, "I have had the privilege of working with a cooperative and competent seller, Chris Wood, not once but twice. He has done a remarkable job in Sea Bright, not only building his restaurant business, but also contributing significantly to the community's recovery after Superstorm Sandy." Woody's Ocean Grille has been a cornerstone of the Sea Bright community for well over a decade.

RBC Hospitality Group, led by Richard Corbo and investment partners Ken and Vin Hager, has become the new owner. Corbo, the group's operator, is a James Beard Foundation Rising Star Chef semifinalist with experience in top kitchens such as NYC's Union Square Café and Tribeca Grill. The group manages notable culinary venues, including Bell Market in Holmdel, NJ, and Hoffman Estates, IL, as well as the former Corbo & Sons Osteria in Shrewsbury, NJ. The new ownership team aims to honor Chris Wood's legacy while emphasizing their dedication to intentional cooking and seasonal ingredients at Sea Bright, blending tradition with innovative culinary practices.

Woody's Ocean Grille, Sea Bright, New Jersey will remain open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, after a brief pause to "spruce up" the facility.

About Bielat Santore & Company: Bielat Santore & Company is an established commercial real estate firm specializing chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry. The firm's "Architects of the Deal" approach leverages a proprietary database of over 12,000 qualified buyers and over 45 years of experience to provide precise evaluations and discrete transaction management. For more information, visit www.123bsc.com.

SOURCE Bielat, Santore and Company