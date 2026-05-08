Big Horn Outdoors® Announces First-Ever Big Horn Day with Exclusive Savings on Outdoor Cooking Essentials

The four-day online event brings outdoor cooking lovers the brand's lowest prices of the year, exclusive giveaways, and more ways to enjoy professional-level cooking at home or on the go.

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Horn Outdoors®, the ultimate solution provider for pizza baking, grilling, and outdoor cooking, will officially launch its first-ever Big Horn® Day this Saturday, featuring a four-day online shopping celebration running from May 9 to May 12 exclusively on bighornoutdoors.com. As the brand's biggest sales event ever, Big Horn Day gives customers more time to discover and score incredible deals on some of Big Horn Outdoors' best outdoor cooking gear at the brand's lowest prices of the year, with savings of up to 50% on select products.

Big Horn Outdoors’ first-ever brand day — Big Horn Day — will launch on May 9.

Built to celebrate the growing community of Big Horn Outdoors® customers who bring outdoor cooking culture to life, Big Horn Day invites backyard hosts, campers, tailgaters, balcony cooks, and outdoor food lovers to experience a more effortless way to achieve restaurant-level results. From pizza ovens and gas grills to camping stoves and other outdoor cooking essentials, the event highlights the tools that help make outdoor meals easier, more consistent, and more enjoyable.

"This is the first year we are celebrating Big Horn Day with our community as a way to thank the customers who have made Big Horn Outdoors® part of their outdoor cooking moments," said Richard Jin, founder of Big Horn Outdoors®. "Great outdoor cooking is not just about technique — it is also about having tools that make the experience easier and more enjoyable. With Big Horn Day, we want more people to discover how approachable high-quality outdoor cooking can be."

During Big Horn Day, customers can explore the brand's deepest annual discounts on select outdoor cooking products and take part in giveaways while supplies last. The shopping event is filled with deals on products designed for outdoor food lovers looking to make pizza nights easier, backyard grilling more reliable, campsite cooking more versatile, and small-space outdoor setups more practical.

Big Horn® Day highlights include:

Up to 50% off select outdoor cooking essentials on Bighornoutdoors.com.

The brand's lowest prices of the year on select pizza ovens, gas grills, kitchen islands, and more.

Giveaway opportunities throughout the event, including a chance to win products such as pizza ovens and infrared grills.

As outdoor cooking continues to become a bigger part of everyday living, Big Horn Outdoors® is focused on helping people bring more flavor, fire, and confidence to the way they cook outside. Whether preparing pizza in the backyard, grilling at a campsite, hosting friends before a game, or making dinner on a balcony deck, the brand's products are designed to make high-quality outdoor cooking feel less complicated.

Big Horn Day will be available exclusively at Bighornoutdoors.com from May 9 to May 12. Customers will be able to visit the website to explore limited-time offers, participate in giveaways, and discover outdoor cooking tools built for professional-level results in everyday settings.

About Big Horn Outdoors®

Founded over 14 years ago, Big Horn Outdoors® is an outdoor cooking brand specializing in grills, pizza ovens, and outdoor cooking solutions designed to make professional-quality cooking more accessible. The brand helps people create memorable moments through food, fire, and shared outdoor experiences.

Big Horn Outdoors® products are available through major U.S. retailers, including Walmart, The Home Depot, and Lowe's. The brand is also an active supporter of motorsports culture through its sponsorship of Alli Owens Racing in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series, reinforcing its connection to outdoor lifestyle, performance, and high-energy community experiences.

For more information, visit www.bighornoutdoor.com.

SOURCE Big Horn Outdoors®