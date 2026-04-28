Big Horn Outdoors® and Alli Owens Racing Unite for Talladega ARCA Menards Series Race with No. 93 Chevrolet

TALLADEGA, Ala., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Horn Outdoors® and Alli Owens Racing came together this past weekend for an impactful ARCA Menards Series race weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. The collaboration featured the No. 93 Chevrolet, driven by Alli Owens, as part of a meaningful and community-driven activation both on and off the track.

This partnership goes far beyond branding on a race car—it represents a shared commitment to family, community, and creating meaningful experiences both on and off the track.

Big Horn Outdoors® and Alli Owens Racing Celebrate Successful Partnership and Community Impact at Talladega

For Alli Owens, this collaboration with Big Horn Outdoors® is deeply personal.

"Big Horn Outdoors® has become a part of our everyday life," said Owens. "It's not just about grills and pizza ovens—it's about the memories we've created as a family. Night after night, we've gathered around, cooking meals together, laughing, and building moments that matter. To now bring that same experience to the racetrack and into communities is incredibly special."

Through this partnership, Big Horn Outdoors® played a leading role in a series of immersive fan and community activations throughout Talladega race weekend. From high-energy tailgating experiences to interactive cooking demonstrations, fans had the opportunity to engage directly with the brand in a way that went beyond traditional motorsports sponsorship.

In addition to trackside activations, the collaboration also extends into educational outreach, bringing culinary experiences into local schools. These initiatives aim to inspire students by combining hands-on cooking opportunities with lessons in teamwork, creativity, and entrepreneurship—bridging the gap between motorsports, lifestyle, and learning.

"This is about creating something bigger than racing," Owens added. "We're building a platform that brings people together—whether it's at the track, in the classroom, or around the dinner table."

The partnership also marked a strategic step forward in how brands like Big Horn Outdoors® engage with new audiences. By leveraging social media storytelling, content creation, and experiential marketing, the program was designed to drive awareness, build authentic connections, and introduce innovative pathways for business growth.

With the No. 93 Chevrolet taking on Talladega, this collaboration embodied a fresh, forward-thinking approach to motorsports partnerships—one rooted in authenticity, family values, and community impact.

Throughout the weekend, fans experienced unforgettable moments of connection, community engagement, and the shared passion that continues to drive this partnership forward.

For more information, visit www.bighornoutdoor.com

About Big Horn Outdoors®

Big Horn Outdoors® is a leader in outdoor cooking solutions, specializing in high-quality pizza ovens and infrared grills designed to bring people together. Focused on creating memorable experiences, the brand continues to redefine outdoor living through innovation and community engagement.

About Alli Owens Racing

Alli Owens Racing is a family-driven motorsports program built on resilience, determination, and breaking barriers. Led by driver Alli Owens, a single mother of three, the team is dedicated to inspiring others while creating innovative partnerships that extend beyond the racetrack.

SOURCE Big Horn Outdoors®