Big V Property Group Announces Dedicated Investor-Facing Website, Big V Direct

New site establishes a portal for accredited investors to invest directly in retail real estate opportunities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big V Property Group today launched Big V Direct, a dedicated investor-facing website where investors will learn about Big V's thesis on retail real estate and access offerings.

Big V Direct offers pre-qualified accredited investors direct access to an institutional quality portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Open-air shopping centers have become the primary retail destination for most American consumers as they provide value and convenience, and the fundamentals of retail real estate have shifted to favor the power center format in the post-pandemic era. Big V invests primarily in this sub-asset class.

Big V owns, operates, and develops premier retail properties in growing and thriving communities. Its vertically integrated platform allows Big V to expertly acquire, manage, and improve its properties, efficiently generating attractive risk-adjusted returns. Each property considered is evaluated by the team to ensure that it meets Big V's standards for long-term investing. This careful selection has led to record-high occupancy rates, as prime locations drive significant business for tenants, enhance returns for investors, and support vibrant community activity.

The Big V Direct website is built to reach accredited investors who have not typically had a channel for direct investment. Given that most individual investors don't have access to buying $100 million shopping centers, Big V created Big V Direct to offer the ability to invest in this asset class.

Big V has long invited friends and family to invest in its portfolio of premier open-air properties. Big V Direct is an exciting opportunity for pre-qualified, accredited investors to join this selective network and invest alongside existing institutional partners.

"Over the last eight decades, we've built a circle of trust with our investor base, including individual investors," said Jeffrey Rosenberg, Chairman and CEO of Big V Property Group. "We're proud of our multi-generational track record of success, and we remain committed to creating lasting wealth for our investors through our deep expertise in the space. With Big V Direct, that track record is now open to a wider group of investors with an invitation to invest where you shop."

About Big V Property Group

Big V Property Group (Big V) is a family-owned leader in retail real estate with an 84-year history of serving communities and creating superior value for investors. We own, operate, and develop premier retail properties in growing and thriving communities across 14 states. Our 50+ neighborhood community and shopping centers are at the heart of retail districts in high-growth demographic markets, occupying a total of 9.5 million square feet. This careful selection has led to record-high occupancy rates, as our prime locations drive significant business for our tenants, enhance returns for investors, and support vibrant community activity. We are headquartered in Charlotte, NC with major offices in Murfreesboro, TN, San Antonio and Austin, TX, and Florida, NY. For further information, please visit bigv.com.

SOURCE Big V Property Group