Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. Ranked No. 1 for Largest Crane Fleet in North America by ACT 100

The world's largest bare rental fleet of rough terrain, lattice crawler, and telescopic crawler cranes continues to expand and replenish its fleet, backed by sustained capital investment and a relentless focus on providing customers the equipment they need, when they need it.

HOUSTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 110th year in business, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been ranked No. 1 for fleet size in the 2026 ACT 100, American Cranes & Transport's annual ranking of North America's largest crane-owning companies. Bigge also holds the No. 2 position in the overall ACT 100 Index for the seventh consecutive year.

Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.'s Houston, Texas yard.

Bigge builds around one principle: the right crane for the right market at the right cost, what the company calls the Perfect Fleet®. A crane earns a place in it only by clearing a high bar: the best in its class, a proven safety and reliability record in the field, a low cost to own and operate over its full life, and enough residual value to return on the capital behind it. Only the machines that meet every one of those standards become part of Bigge's capital investment plan.

"We have built the largest crane fleet in the country, but scale was never the goal," said Weston Settlemier, CEO of Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. "It is the result of our disciplined approach. Every crane must earn its place and deliver a return on the capital invested in it. That discipline is what keeps our fleet the youngest, best-maintained, and most reliable in the industry."

By the end of 2026, Bigge will operate more than 2,000 rental assets across a network of more than 20 locations nationwide. The company will also own a fleet of more than 100 Liebherr LR 1300 crawler cranes, a world first, with an average age under 3.5 years, and is the world's largest owner of Liebherr LTR 1220 telescopic crawler cranes.

Bigge serves contractors, industrial operators, and project owners across construction, energy, manufacturing, and large-scale industrial markets. Its cranes have gone to work on some of the largest and most demanding projects in North America, including major LNG facilities, data centers, infrastructure projects, and wind farms.

Bigge's continued investment in modern equipment, national coverage, and service depth is built to support the next generation of projects.

For more information on Bigge's crane rental and sales capabilities visit Bigge.com or email us at [email protected]

About Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.

Since 1916, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been a leading provider of crane rental, crane sales, crane parts, and specialized heavy lift solutions across the United States. With headquarters in California and Texas, Bigge operates a strategic network of more than 20 service locations nationwide, providing logistical and field support across the country. Bigge maintains a rental fleet of more than 2,000 assets, making it the largest bare rental mobile crane fleet in the world. Safety, teamwork, results, innovation, and passion are central to Bigge's core values.

SOURCE Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.