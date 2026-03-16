Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. Commits to Liebherr at CONEXPO 2026, Becomes First Company to Own More Than 100 LR 1300 Crawler Cranes

The world's largest bare rental owner of rough terrain and crawler cranes expands its Liebherr fleet at CONEXPO 2026, further strengthening a long term partnership built on performance, trust, and owner driven innovation.

LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. announced a major expansion of its Liebherr fleet at CONEXPO 2026. With this investment, Bigge becomes the first company in the world to own and operate a fleet of 100 Liebherr LR 1300 crawler cranes and will also become the world's largest owner of Liebherr LTR 1220 telescopic crawler cranes.

Bigge and Liebherr celebrating at CONEXPO2026

This order marks a major milestone for Bigge and Liebherr and reflects the strength of a long term relationship built over many years. Bigge values all of its crane manufacturing partners and recognizes that each of its suppliers plays a critical role in the company's success. At the same time, this investment represents the largest order Bigge has placed with a single supplier in the company's 110 year history.

Over the years, Bigge and Liebherr have worked closely to help establish the LR 1300 as the leading 330 ton crawler crane in the United States. With more than 200 Liebherr crawler cranes in its Perfect Fleet®, Bigge has played a meaningful role in making the LR 1300 a benchmark for heavy lift crawler crane rental across infrastructure, energy, industrial, and civil construction markets.

"We value all of our manufacturing partners, and all of them are important to Bigge's success," said Weston Settlemier, CEO of Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. "That said, this is the largest order we have ever placed with a single supplier in our 110 year history. We take our stewardship role seriously. We advocate not just for Bigge, but for crane owners across the industry. Liebherr listens to what owners need, and they are committing the resources required to make those needs a priority.

"Bigge was a catalyst for developing the LR 1300, and it never would have been possible without the vision of Holger Streitz," Settlemier added. "Reaching 100 LR 1300s and building the world's largest LTR 1220 fleet reflects the strength of that partnership. It also reflects our commitment to putting the right equipment where our customers need it and to working with manufacturers who respond to the real requirements of crane owners."

The announcement comes during Bigge's 110th anniversary year. Since 1916, Bigge has supported some of America's most demanding projects, from the Golden Gate Bridge to today's most complex nuclear, industrial, and wind energy jobsites. This latest fleet expansion reinforces that legacy and positions the company to continue serving customers at the highest level.

For more information about Liebherr LR 1300 crawler crane rental, LTR 1220 telescopic crawler rental, or Bigge's full fleet, visit www.bigge.com.

About Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.

Since 1916, Bigge Crane and Rigging Co. has been a leading provider of crane rental, crane sales, crane parts, and specialized heavy lift solutions across the United States. With headquarters in California and Texas, Bigge operates a strategic network of more than 20 service locations nationwide, providing logistical and field support across the country. Bigge maintains a rental fleet of more than 2,000 assets, making it the largest bare rental mobile crane fleet in the world. Safety, teamwork, results, innovation, and passion are central to Bigge's core values.

SOURCE Bigge Crane and Rigging Co.