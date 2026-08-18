Bill Winston Ministries Announces 2026 International Faith Conference, Uniting Believers from Around the World

Transformative Week of Faith, Empowerment and Inspiration Kicks Off Sunday, September 13, in Chicago with Dynamic Keynote Speakers, Renowned Musical Artists and More

Thousands Expected to Participate In Person and Online for One of the Year's Most Anticipated Global Faith Gatherings

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drs. Bill and Veronica Winston, along with Bill Winston Ministries, announce their Annual International Faith Conference (IFC). For six incredible days, September 13–18, 2026, world-renowned speakers and musical artists will impact the lives of men, women and young people on the campus of Living World Christian Center, 7600 W. Roosevelt Road in Forest Park, Illinois, by reconnecting them with and elevating their faith. Thousands of attendees from around the world are anticipated to participate in the conference, both in-person and online. The conference is free and open to the public. Free conference registration can be completed online here.

Bill Winston Ministries Announces 2026 International Faith Conference

Attendees will enjoy a hybrid event experience of in-person and virtual fellowship, faith-based entertainment, and more. The conference will feature prominent speakers each day, including Dr. Winston:

Pastor Poju Oyemade: Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant Nation (TCN), a ministry founded in 1994 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, where he oversees a dynamic community of believers who attend its services every week or join in on its online platforms.

Senior Pastor and Founder of The Covenant Nation (TCN), a ministry founded in 1994 and headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, where he oversees a dynamic community of believers who attend its services every week or join in on its online platforms. Bishop Keith Butler: Founder and president of Keith Butler Ministries, ministering throughout the world. He is also the founder and senior pastor of Word of Faith International Christian Center, located on 110 pristine acres in Southfield, Michigan; Word of Faith was founded in 1979.

Founder and president of Keith Butler Ministries, ministering throughout the world. He is also the founder and senior pastor of Word of Faith International Christian Center, located on 110 pristine acres in Southfield, Michigan; Word of Faith was founded in 1979. Dr. Jesse Duplantis: Minister of the Gospel, motivational speaker, television personality, and best-selling author who has been in full-time ministry since 1976 and is the founder of Jesse Duplantis Ministries, located in the Greater New Orleans area of south Louisiana.

Minister of the Gospel, motivational speaker, television personality, and best-selling author who has been in full-time ministry since 1976 and is the founder of Jesse Duplantis Ministries, located in the Greater New Orleans area of south Louisiana. Pastor Samuel Rodriguez: Societal architect, cultural reformer, and revivalist. He serves as the Lead Pastor of New Season Church, a multi-campus church recognized by Newsmax as one of America's most influential megachurches, and as President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), widely regarded as America's largest and most influential Latino evangelical organization, representing millions of Christians worldwide.

Societal architect, cultural reformer, and revivalist. He serves as the Lead Pastor of New Season Church, a multi-campus church recognized by Newsmax as one of America's most influential megachurches, and as President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), widely regarded as America's largest and most influential Latino evangelical organization, representing millions of Christians worldwide. Dr. Bill Winston: Conference host, senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center, and founder of globally renowned Bill Winston Ministries, Joseph Business School, Faith Ministries Alliance, and multiple other ministries and businesses, will minister on Friday.

Guest musical artists include: gospel recording artist, Geoffrey Golden, best known as a previous winner of Sunday Best will minister in music on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday night and internationally known recording artist, Ntokozo Mbambo, from South Africa will minister on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday night.

Additional event highlights include:

Faith Ministries Alliance Pastors & Leaders Kingdom Recurrency Training: Led by Dr. Bill Winston, this private session for members of Faith Ministries Alliance is designed to take ministry leaders to the next level of creativity, innovation, and influence for the Kingdom of God, and to make a world-changing impact;

Led by Dr. Bill Winston, this private session for members of Faith Ministries Alliance is designed to take ministry leaders to the next level of creativity, innovation, and influence for the Kingdom of God, and to make a world-changing impact; Faith Ministries Alliance Licensing & Ordination Ceremony and Leadership Symposium: Drs. Bill and Veronica Winston and Faith Ministries Alliance warmly invite FMA members to attend this private event, which will include a special teaching from Dr. Bill Winston as well as a Licensing & Ordination Ceremony. A banquet will immediately follow;

Drs. Bill and Veronica Winston and Faith Ministries Alliance warmly invite FMA members to attend this private event, which will include a special teaching from Dr. Bill Winston as well as a Licensing & Ordination Ceremony. A banquet will immediately follow; IFC Kidz Church : Available both in-person and online every day, for children ages 3-12. In-person parents are encouraged to pick their children up promptly after service;

: Available both in-person and online every day, for children ages 3-12. In-person parents are encouraged to pick their children up promptly after service; Bill Winston Ministries Partner Appreciation Event,

And more!

On Sunday, doors open at 5 p.m. and service starts at 6 p.m. CST. Monday through Friday, doors open at 6 p.m. and service starts at 7 p.m. CST.

For more information about the conference, attendee registration, hotel recommendations, the full schedule, speaker roster and more, please visit https://ifc.billwinston.org/.

About Dr. Bill Winston

Dr. Bill Winston is the founder and senior pastor of Living Word Christian Center in Forest Park, Illinois. He is also the founder of the nationally accredited Joseph Business School, which has a global presence on five continents; founder of Bill Winston Ministries, a partnership-based global outreach ministry; the Living Word School of Ministry & Missions; and Faith Ministries Alliance (FMA), an organization of more than eight hundred churches and ministries. The ministry also owns and operates two shopping malls, a 71,000-square-foot supermarket, and a sit-down restaurant. He is married to Veronica and is the father of three children, the grandfather of eight, and the great-grandfather of two.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kayla Tucker Adams; KTA Media Group, [email protected]; 214-403-9852

Kim Clay, Director of Communications, Living Word Christian Center and Related Entities; [email protected]; 708-697-6180

SOURCE Bill Winston Ministries