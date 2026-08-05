BillingPlatform Expands Executive Team with Three Industry Veterans to Accelerate AI-Native Platform Strategy and Scale its Market Advantage

New Chief Financial Officer, Chief Product Officer and Chief Customer Officer appointments bring executive depth from Recurly, Workday, Oracle, Salesforce and Zuora

DENVER, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leader in AI-native monetization for global enterprises, today announced the expansion of its executive team with three strategic appointments: Steven Springsteel as Chief Financial Officer, Rob Zwiebach as Chief Product Officer and Chris King as Chief Customer Officer. The hires deepen BillingPlatform's executive bench across finance, product and customer success as the company moves to capture the AI-native usage-to-cash market opportunity with enterprises worldwide.

Steven Springsteel, Chief Financial Officer for BillingPlatform Rob Zwiebach, Chief Product Officer for BillingPlatform Chris King, Chief Customer Officer for BillingPlatform

In what MGI Research describes as "one of the most strategic software markets in enterprise technology," BillingPlatform has achieved over 500% revenue growth in the past five years, serving enterprise leaders including J.P. Morgan, DIRECTV, Instacart, FIS, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Panera, Carrier and Clear Channel. The company's AI-native usage-to-cash platform spans metering, billing, and revenue recognition on a single unified metadata model, enabling enterprise teams to configure, analyze and govern their billing operations conversationally.

BillingPlatform CEO Chris Bishop noted the strategic value, in-depth market knowledge, and operational expertise the new executives add for this AI-driven inflection point in the industry: "The executive depth we are adding reflects the huge opportunity in front of us. Steven brings billing-sector financial expertise that is directly relevant to what we are building and the scale we are targeting. Rob brings product leadership shaped by experience at Workday and Oracle, the same financial platforms many of our customers run on. And Chris brings the customer success discipline that turns an innovative platform into a great business. These are the leaders you add when you see market demand is accelerating and you add the expertise and scale to capture it."

Steven Springsteel, Chief Financial Officer

Springsteel brings more than 35 years of financial and operational leadership in enterprise software. He joins BillingPlatform from Recurly, a subscription billing platform, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. His career spans multiple CFO and CEO roles, including BetterWorks, MetricStream, Actian Corporation, Liquid Robotics and MarkLogic. He has led two successful IPOs, raised more than $400 million in equity and debt financing, and managed numerous mergers and acquisitions.

"Coming from a subscription billing company, I know BillingPlatform has built something genuinely differentiated — an AI-native architecture that handles the full revenue lifecycle on a single metadata model at an enterprise scale. The opportunity to help translate that technology advantage and fuel long-term financial growth is exactly why I am here," said Springsteel.

Rob Zwiebach, Chief Product Officer

Zwiebach joins BillingPlatform with deep expertise in financial applications for major enterprises and will work closely on product strategy with Leo Solomon, BillingPlatform's founder and CTO. Most recently, Zwiebach served as Vice President of Product Management for Financials Management at Workday, where he led the product roadmap for the financial suite used by more than 2,100 organizations worldwide. Prior to Workday, he spent 17 years at Oracle, holding multiple senior leadership roles including VP Financial Applications and VP Applications Development.

"Enterprise finance teams have spent years struggling with billing infrastructure that cannot keep pace with how modern businesses configure, price and sell products and services. With BillingPlatform's AI-native architecture and unified metadata model as the foundation, the product opportunity here is significant and I am excited to help the team accelerate delivering it," said Zwiebach.

Chris King, Chief Customer Officer

King joins as Chief Customer Officer with 25 years in the technology industry building and scaling high-performing professional services, customer success and AI-enabled transformation organizations. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Customer Success, Services and Support at Medidata Solutions. Prior to Medidata, King held multiple senior vice president roles at Salesforce, including Customers for Life and Consulting, where he oversaw large-scale services operations and drove long-term client outcomes across Salesforce's enterprise customer base. Earlier in his career, he held multiple leadership positions at Zuora.

"The companies winning in enterprise software today are the ones that turn a strong platform into consistently measurable customer outcomes — not just at implementation, but across the entire lifecycle. BillingPlatform's AI-native platform creates real, durable advantages for customers and our team is focused on making sure they are empowered to capitalize on every one of them," said King.

BillingPlatform Is a Recognized Leader by Industry Analysts

BillingPlatform has been consistently named a leader across in-depth market analysis and technology evaluations by the industry's top analysts:

BillingPlatform was also recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, listed on the Inc. 5000, and named Best Subscription Billing Solution by the Stevie® Awards program.

About BillingPlatform

BillingPlatform is the first AI-native usage-to-cash monetization platform, built for the complexity, scale and speed of the modern revenue lifecycle. Its unified, metadata-driven architecture — one source of truth from usage event to journal entry — spans metering, billing and revenue recognition on a single model, with no reconciliation and full lineage. BillingPlatform AI makes that architecture conversational and open by protocol: accessible through a native MCP server, A2A protocol support and agent-callable services to any enterprise AI tool or autonomous agent workflow. The platform supports every business model — subscription, usage-based, outcome-based, hybrid and AI-native consumption — with ASC 606 and IFRS 15 revenue recognition compliance across more than 180 countries. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com.

Press Contact:

Doug Broad

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform