BillingPlatform Receives Highest Overall Product Rating and Named a Top Quadrant Leader in the 2026 MGI 360™ Ratings Report for Agile Billing from MGI Research

AI-native monetization innovator recognized as a technology leader in third consecutive Agile Billing report based on go-to-market and solution strength in an analysis of 50 billing vendors

DENVER, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leader in AI-native monetization for global enterprises, today announced that MGI Research, an independent industry research and advisory firm, recognized BillingPlatform with the highest overall product rating of any vendor in its 2026 MGI 360™ Ratings report for Agile Billing.

MGI Research specializes in analyzing modern enterprise software markets with a focus on technologies for agile monetization, including billing, contract lifecycle management, CPQ, digital payments and finance automation, among others. The Agile Billing report frames the stakes for enterprise buyers directly: "Billing has quietly become one of the most strategic software markets in enterprise technology. AI, usage-based pricing and increasingly complex monetization models are forcing organizations to rethink how they generate revenue. Increasingly, billing determines how quickly a company can launch new products, experiment with pricing, enter new markets, onboard partners, monetize AI services, and respond to competitive threats."

After analyzing 50 vendors across criteria including product, strategy, management, finance and the channel, MGI Research awarded BillingPlatform the highest overall product score and named the company a Top Quadrant Leader, with an "A" rating and "Positive" analyst outlook, in its 2026 MGI 360™ Ratings report for Agile Billing. The report states: "BillingPlatform's cloud-based, API-first billing solution is differentiated by its proven ability to abstract nearly any combination of complex pricing and contractual terms into granular, accurate billing at scale. The platform's metadata-driven architecture positions it well for advanced AI use cases, use of MCP servers, and headless operations. With AI capabilities now in GA, the company is leaning on innovation to drive growth."

Igor Stenmark, managing director and co-founder of MGI Research and a lead analyst for the Agile Billing report, said, "While vendors and enterprise customers continue to adjust to the implications of AI monetization, BillingPlatform's metadata model provides a strong base on which to build effective applications of AI technology. The company's continuous investment in platform innovation also positions it for continued growth as companies increasingly look to agile billing solutions that can handle complex pricing, usage, token and contract terms at massive scale."

With global customers across industries including AI, software, finance, media and entertainment, and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering — from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process, from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, to revenue recognition, payment and collections, all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"It's quite a statement to not only be the clear technology leader in MGI Research's latest Agile Billing report, but also to have maintained that leadership position for three consecutive reports against a large field of competitors during a period of intense transformation driven by AI," said Chris Bishop, CEO of BillingPlatform. "Three consecutive reports isn't a moment — it's a track record. It's what happens when architecture built for flexibility meets a market that suddenly demands it."

BillingPlatform Is a Recognized Leader by Industry Analysts

In addition to this recognition, BillingPlatform has been named a leader across the industry's top industry analyst evaluations:

BillingPlatform was also recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, listed on the Inc. 5000, and named Best Subscription Billing Solution by the Stevie® Awards program.

A complimentary copy of the 2026 MGI 360™ Ratings report for Agile Billing is available for download from BillingPlatform here.

About BillingPlatform

BillingPlatform is the first AI-native usage-to-cash monetization platform, built for the complexity, scale, and speed of the modern revenue lifecycle. Its unified, metadata-driven architecture — one source of truth from usage event to journal entry — spans metering, billing, and revenue recognition on a single model, with no reconciliation and full lineage. BillingPlatform AI makes that architecture conversational and open by protocol: accessible through a native MCP server, A2A protocol support, and agent-callable services to any enterprise AI tool or autonomous agent workflow. The platform supports every business model — subscription, usage-based, outcome-based, hybrid, and AI-native consumption — with ASC 606 and IFRS 15 revenue recognition compliance across more than 180 countries. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com.

Press Contact:

Doug Broad

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform