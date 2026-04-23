BillingPlatform Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2026 American Business Awards®

High-Growth Enterprise Monetization Leader Recognized for Flexible, Metadata-Driven Billing Architecture That Helps Enterprises Modernize and Monetize Any Pricing Model

DENVER, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the leader in enterprise monetization, today announced it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Subscription Billing Solution category in the 24th Annual American Business Awards® program. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.

"Winning a Gold Stevie Award is a meaningful recognition of the innovation, scale and customer impact BillingPlatform delivers every day," said Chris Bishop, CEO of BillingPlatform. "Enterprises continue to be under pressure to support more complex pricing models, accelerate monetization and improve operational efficiency. Our flexible, cloud-native platform helps customers execute each of these areas seamlessly, providing the agility, automation and intelligence they need to execute monetization strategies with confidence."

With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media/entertainment, and communications, BillingPlatform is the only billing and revenue management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated AI usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the monetization process – including product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, payment and collections – all on a secure, scalable cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate themselves in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs, and improve the customer experience.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. One judge who evaluated BillingPlatform's nomination stated, "BillingPlatform delivers a modern, cloud-native monetization solution that unifies the entire order-to-cash lifecycle through a flexible, metadata-driven architecture. Its ability to support complex pricing models, automate high-volume billing processes, and embed AI-driven insights sets a strong benchmark for scalability, accuracy, and innovation in enterprise finance systems." The judges also recognized BillingPlatform as a scalable, credible, high-growth enterprise monetization leader with strong customer proof points, measurable ROI, and a flexible architecture well suited to modern billing complexity.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to the 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York."

More details about The American Business Awards and the full list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at www.ABA.StevieAwards.com.

About BillingPlatform

BillingPlatform empowers businesses with innovative software solutions to optimize revenue generation through every stage of the customer lifecycle, powering growth through operational agility along with a frictionless customer experience. Our industry-leading, AI-powered platform is leveraged by global enterprises to optimize the customer journey from idea to revenue. With global customers across multiple industries, including software, finance, media, transportation, and communications, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit www.billingplatform.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Supporting sponsors of The 2026 American Business Awards include Golden Hour Veterinary Telemedicine, Melissa Sones Consulting, Persistent, and SoftPro.

Press Contact:

Doug Broad

BillingPlatform

[email protected]

SOURCE BillingPlatform