Binance Blockchain Week 2026 Returns to Asia: Spotlights the Evolution of Finance in Bangkok

The flagship industry gathering lands in Thailand, November 28–29, 2026, spotlighting the convergence of traditional finance and crypto.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced Binance Blockchain Week Bangkok 2026 (Asia Edition), taking place November 28–29, 2026 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand.

After electrifying editions in Singapore, Istanbul, Paris, and Dubai, Binance group's flagship event returns to Asia at a pivotal moment: as traditional finance and crypto rails increasingly merge, Bangkok emerges as ground zero for the infrastructure connecting the two. Over two days, thousands of builders, institutional investors, fintech leaders, and policymakers will gather to define what comes next for digital assets.

Why Bangkok, Why Now: Asia Writes the Next Chapter

Asia has long led crypto innovation and adoption, and Thailand's dynamic, forward-looking market makes Bangkok the perfect stage for this exclusive Asia edition. With a thriving developer community, growing retail and institutional participation, and an increasingly progressive regulatory landscape, the region is helping write the next chapter of finance—where banks, payment networks, and digital assets no longer operate in silos.

"Asia is where the next phase of TradFi and crypto convergence will be built and used at scale," said Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance. "BBW Bangkok 2026 will see the industry pressure-tests what can scale responsibly. As institutions engage more deeply and with the rapid convergence between traditional finance and digital assets, we will be focusing on practical progress: stronger user protections, clearer standards, and real utility. This event will showcase how Binance is evolving from a trading platform into a financial superapp connecting both worlds."

EVOLVE: the theme for 2026

The theme for Binance Blockchain Week Bangkok 2026 (Asia Edition) is EVOLVE, reflecting industry's maturation in 2026. Expect deep dives into the trends defining 2026: Bitcoin's growing institutional footprint, stablecoins as payment rails, DeFi's institutional evolution, real-world asset tokenization, tokenized stocks, cross-border payments, AI integration, and regulatory frameworks enabling responsible scale.

Yi He, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Binance, added, "The next wave of digital asset adoption, Road to 3 Billion, will be shaped by access, education, and products that deliver meaningful utility in everyday life. At BBW Bangkok 2026, we'll examine the trends driving adoption and explore what the industry needs to do to make digital assets more accessible, trusted, and relevant to a broader audience—while delivering the sophistication institutional players demand. Adoption grows when technology becomes simple and seamless enough to integrate naturally into everyday life, whether people are making cross-border payments, accessing tokenized securities, or managing digital portfolios."

Asia Edition: Key voices from Binance

The stage will welcome leading industry experts from the global crypto world and beyond. Key Binance voices expected on stage include: Richard Teng (Co-CEO), Yi He (Co-CEO and Co-Founder), Eowyn Chen (Interim Chief Marketing Officer), SB Seker (Head of APAC), Catherine Chen (Head of Binance VIP & Institutional), and Thomas Gregory (Vice President of Payments & Fiat).

SB Seker, Head of APAC at Binance, said: "The most interesting thing happening in Asia isn't just the scale of adoption, it's that we're seeing workable models for how crypto operates under clear regulation. Different jurisdictions are moving at different speeds, testing different approaches, and BBW Bangkok 2026 provides a venue to examine what supports consumer protection, market integrity, and infrastructure that works at scale."

Built by You: Community at the Center

Binance Blockchain Week stands as the brand's flagship gathering, the pinnacle of its 1,500+ global events, where the industry's brightest minds unite to shape Web3's future. From high-profile government dialogues to grassroots community engagement, the event bridges all corners of the ecosystem, emphasizing education, practical risk awareness, and safeguards that scale with adoption.

Secure Your Spot: Early Bird Tickets On Sale Now

Early bird tickets are available now for just $19. To register interest and receive event updates for Binance Blockchain Week Bangkok 2026 (Asia Edition), visit Binance Blockchain Week website.

ENDS

About Binance



Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 300 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

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SOURCE Binance