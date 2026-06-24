BIO Asia-Taiwan Investment Summit to Showcase 27 Startups Before Global Investors

TAIPEI, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a sluggish global biotech IPO market, Asia's biotech investment sector is bucking the trend, with fundraising and licensing deal values reaching record highs. Asia's premier biotechnology event, BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026, will be held July 15–19 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (TaiNEX 1 and 2), with this year's Investment Summit focusing on precision investment. Featuring its most international and diverse lineup to date, the summit will bring together leading venture capital firms, family offices, corporate venture capital (CVC) funds, and investment banks from Europe, the US, and Asia. Renowned serial entrepreneur and BroadVision founder and chairman Pehong Chen will deliver a keynote address, The Top Five AI Commandments. In addition, 27 promising startups will present roadshows, seeking strategic investment and partnership opportunities.

Investor-led venture creation becomes the new paradigm

Facing a changing investment environment, Jo Shen, Vice Chair of the Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO), encourages biotech startups to proactively engage with international institutional investors at BIO Asia–Taiwan. "The era of precision investment has arrived. In recent years, VC funds have shifted from passively waiting for deals to a venture creation model, where investors identify specific market needs and actively seek suitable targets, injecting capital and expertise to guide company development," she said. "Taiwan's biotech industry is well positioned to seize this momentum, align with this trend, and collaborate with global capital to enhance competitiveness and enter the international arena."

Asia becomes a global investment focus as Big Pharma seeks new sources of innovation

Taiwan BIO Executive Director Audrey Tseng explains that the Asian biotech fundraising landscape has warmed up over the past two years. "As the largest event in the region, BIO Asia–Taiwan not only attracts a large number of promising biotech startups to compete for roadshow opportunities but also brings international top-tier investment institutions to Taiwan to scout for talent," she said. "The extent of internationalization and diversity has been increasing year by year, making this summit a must-attend gathering for the Asian biotech community," she added.

Furthermore, as Big Pharma faces ongoing patent cliffs, external innovation has become a key growth strategy, driving increased demand for licensing, co-development, strategic investment, and M&A. With Asia emerging as a major source of innovative technologies, Taiwan's capital market is also showing strong support. Following the implementation of the Regenerative Medicine Dual Acts and the government's promotion of the "Healthy Taiwan" policy, more than 10 biotech and medical device companies are planning IPOs as of the second quarter of this year.

27 startups to present in-house roadshows, competing for the attention of leading international investment firms

This year's Investment Summit will be held on the afternoon of July 15 and the morning of July 16, focusing on three major themes: Strategic Investment, Global Trends, and Building Successful MedTech Ventures. During the event, 27 top-tier startups, including 15 in pharmaceuticals and 12 in medical devices, all selected from dozens of domestic and international candidates, will hold in-house roadshows. Many of the selected companies have already amassed substantial clinical data or obtained key certifications, making them compelling prospects for international investors.

Tseng added that this year's lineup of panelists has significant international standing, including Taiwan's Taiwania Capital, the Taiwan-Japan cooperation DCI Partners, US-based Raymond James Financial, Hong Kong's New World Development Cheng Family Foundation, the biotech venture arm of Korea's Woori Financial Group, and senior executives in business development from medical device giant Medtronic. Entrepreneurs and investors stand to gain first-hand insight into the latest deal-selection thinking of some of the world's leading investors.

Tech giants venture into biotech as AI-powered R&D sparks IT investment wave

In recent years, the integration of AI technology into medical and biotech fields has broken the long R&D cycle that traditionally required at least ten years to bring a product from bench to bedside. This transformation has also caught the attention of many investors in the IT industry. Keynote speaker Pehong Chen has been actively investing in biotech startups in recent years, with investments spanning medical devices and new drug development, both in Taiwan and around the world. It is reported that Chen will participate in the entire event and engage in in-depth exchanges with the on-site industry, academic, and research teams.

Wallace Lin, Secretary-General of Taiwan BIO, explained that the Investment Summit has evolved over the years into a key platform for linking innovative technologies with global capital. "Through direct dialogue between international investment houses, financial institutions, family offices, and entrepreneurial teams, the Investment Summit at will once again play a pivotal role in bridging academia, entrepreneurship, and capital, helping transform scientific breakthroughs into globally competitive businesses," said Lin.

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BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026

www.bioasiataiwan.com

July 15-19, TaiNEX 1 & 2

Nangang Exhibition Center, Taipei, Taiwan

SOURCE Taiwan Bio Industry Organization