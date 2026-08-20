Biobanking Market worth $12.38 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Biobanking Market is projected to reach USD 12.38 billion by 2031 from USD 8.09 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 650 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 600 Pages and in-depth TOC on the "Biobanking Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Biobanking Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.09 billion

USD 8.09 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.38 billion

USD 12.38 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.9%

Biobanking Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for the largest market share of ~43.3% in 2025.

By offering, the products segment accounted for the largest market share of ~65.2% in 2025.

By equipment, automated equipment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Biobanks dominated in 2025, with 53.3% of the market.

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The increasing integration of AI, digital technologies, and automation in biobank management, along with the adoption of energy-efficient, ultra-low-temperature freezers, are key factors driving market growth.

The biobanking market is expected to be driven by the expanding development of cell and gene therapies, which require the collection, preservation, and management of large volumes of high-quality biological samples. Biobanks provide standardized infrastructure for sample storage, processing, tracking, and distribution, supporting research, clinical development, and therapeutic manufacturing. As cell and gene therapy pipelines continue to expand, demand for advanced biobanking infrastructure, automation, and specialized sample management services is expected to increase

The sample collection & storage segment accounted for the largest share of the global biobanking market, by workflow, in 2025.

Based on workflow, the biobanking market is segmented into sample collection & storage, sample processing, sample analysis, and transport & logistics. In 2025, the sample collection & storage segment accounted for the largest share of the market, driven by the critical importance of proper biospecimen collection, preservation, and long-term storage to maintain sample quality and integrity. Growing demand for high-quality biological samples for genomics, drug discovery, precision medicine, clinical research, and cell and gene therapy is increasing the need for reliable collection and storage infrastructure. Furthermore, the adoption of ultra-low-temperature (ULT) freezers, cryogenic storage systems, automated biobanking platforms, and temperature-monitoring technologies is enhancing sample preservation and inventory management. The increasing volume and diversity of biospecimens stored by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, hospitals, and commercial biobanks further support the segment's leading position.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies & CROs segment is estimated to register the highest growth in the biobanking services market during the forecast period.

By end user, the biobanking services market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in drug discovery, biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies. The growing complexity of therapeutic development is increasing the need for high-quality biological samples, cell lines, and standardized sample management solutions. In addition, the expansion of clinical research and clinical trial activities is driving demand for biospecimen collection, processing, storage, and management services among pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO organizations.

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North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global biobanking market in 2025.

The biobanking market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global biobanking market, driven by its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem, strong investments in biomedical and precision medicine research, and early adoption of advanced biobanking technologies. The region benefits from substantial government and institutional funding for life sciences research, well-developed biobank networks, and leading biobanking technology and service providers. In addition, rising demand for high-quality biological samples to support oncology research, biomarker discovery, drug development, clinical research, and personalized medicine continues to strengthen North America's dominant market position. The growing adoption of automated sample storage, digital sample management, and advanced preservation technologies further supports regional market growth.

Key Players

Leading players in the Biobanking companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Qiagen (Germany), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

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Biobanking Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The biobanking market is seeing growing strategic investment as life science companies strengthen capabilities in biospecimen management, automated storage, molecular characterization, and sample-linked data analysis. Recent transactions show buyers prioritizing platforms that extend their position across the biobanking value chain rather than focusing solely on conventional storage infrastructure. Azenta's March 2026 acquisition of UK Biocentre directly expanded its European biorepository, sample management, storage, and high-throughput processing capabilities. In parallel, QIAGEN's USD 70 million acquisition of Genoox strengthened its AI-powered genomic interpretation capabilities, which can increase the utility of molecular data generated from stored biospecimens. These developments indicate continued investment in integrated sample-to-data platforms, automation, outsourcing capacity, and precision-medicine infrastructure.

Revenue Shift Context

The biobanking market is gradually shifting from a predominantly equipment- and physical-storage-centric revenue base toward a broader mix of recurring consumables, outsourced sample-management services, biorepository capacity, software, automation, and sample-linked data solutions. Traditional products such as ULT freezers, cryogenic systems, storage consumables, monitoring equipment, and sample-processing systems remain important revenue pools; however, customers increasingly seek integrated solutions spanning collection, accessioning, processing, storage, retrieval, logistics, traceability, and associated data management. Azenta's expansion through UK Biocentre illustrates this shift toward recurring storage and sample-management services, while QIAGEN's acquisition of Genoox underscores the growing importance of informatics and AI-enabled interpretation alongside physical biospecimen infrastructure. Over the forecast period, revenue growth is therefore expected to increasingly favor automated sample-management platforms, outsourced biorepository services, digital biobank infrastructure, and solutions that connect samples with genomic and clinical information.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the biobanking market during 2025–2026 are increasingly focused on expanding biorepository capacity, sample management services, genomics informatics, and integrated sample-to-data capabilities. Buyers are prioritizing scalable, platform-ready assets that strengthen recurring service revenue and extend their presence across the biobanking workflow. Recent examples include QIAGEN's acquisition of Genoox to expand AI-enabled genomic interpretation and Azenta's acquisition of UK Biocentre to strengthen European biorepository and high-throughput sample-processing capabilities.

BIOBANKING MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025–AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2026 Acquisition Merck KGaA (Germany) Bio-Techne Corporation (US) Merck acquired Bio-Techne to strengthen Merck's position in life-science tools and expand its capabilities across proteins, antibodies, spatial biology, and related research technologies used to characterize biological samples. 11.3 Bn March 2026 Acquisition Azenta US Inc. (US) UK Biocentre (UK) Azenta acquired UK Biocentre, which will provide sample management, sample storage, and high-throughput sample processing. The acquisition expands Azenta's European biorepository capabilities and creates a UK operational hub complementing its Griesheim, Germany biorepository. USD 27.4 million May 2025 Acquisition QIAGEN (Germany) Genoox (Israel) QIAGEN acquired Genoox, adding the Franklin AI-powered genomic interpretation platform to QIAGEN Digital Insights and strengthening the analysis and interpretation of molecular data generated from biological samples. 70 Million

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players hold 51-52% of the biobanking product market and 31-32% of the biobanking service market, indicating a competitive market. The biobanking market remains fragmented and highly competitive, with no single company exercising dominant control across the full spectrum of products, services, and software. The leading players include Thermo Fisher Scientific, PHC Holdings, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Avantor, Cryoport, Tecan, Azenta, and Greiner AG, among others. Their presence spans ultra-low-temperature and cryogenic storage, consumables, sample collection and processing, automated sample management, biorepository services, logistics, and biobank informatics. The coexistence of large, diversified life science companies and specialized biobanking vendors indicates significant scope for continued competition and consolidation, particularly as companies seek to strengthen automated storage, outsourced biorepository capacity, digital sample management, and integrated sample-to-data capabilities.

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