Biochar Market Forecast: US$ 910.4 Million in 2026 to US$ 2.75 Billion by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

LONDON, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biochar market is expected to be valued at US$ 910.4 million in 2026 and projected to reach US$ 2,748.6 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. This strong growth is being supported by rising climate-change mitigation efforts, soil restoration needs, and policy frameworks that are strengthening carbon sequestration and sustainable farming adoption.

Climate Change Mitigation and Carbon Sequestration Drive Demand

The worldwide push toward net-zero targets is creating strong demand for biochar as a durable carbon removal solution. Biochar stores carbon in a stable form and is increasingly being incorporated into climate strategies and carbon credit markets. The market is benefiting from policy momentum, including the European Union's Carbon Removal Certification Framework, adopted in December 2024, and U.S. incentives linked to carbon sequestration. Major corporate buyers such as Microsoft, Google, Boston Consulting Group, and JPMorgan are also supporting demand through carbon removal commitments. Microsoft alone has reportedly committed approximately 1.24 million tonnes of biochar carbon removal credits, reinforcing the market's commercial relevance.

This policy and corporate demand base is helping move biochar beyond a niche soil amendment into a credible climate solutions category. As verification standards improve and carbon markets mature, producers are seeing stronger revenue potential from both product sales and carbon credit monetization. The result is a market environment shaped by sustainability, compliance, and long-term emissions reduction goals.

Download Your Free Sample & Explore Key Insights: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/34592

Key Highlights

The global biochar market is projected to reach US$ 2,748.6 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2026.

North America leads with 41.4% market share, supported by advanced carbon credit systems and strong corporate demand.

Agricultural applications remain the primary demand driver, with biochar improving soil fertility, water retention, and crop yields.

Agricultural waste is the fastest-growing feedstock segment, fueled by residue management programs in countries such as India and China.

Rising participation from corporations in carbon removal commitments is accelerating demand for certified biochar credits.

Increasing deployment of decentralized production units is enabling scalable, cost-efficient biochar generation in rural and biomass-rich regions.

Agricultural Productivity Enhancement and Soil Health Restoration

Agriculture remains one of the strongest growth engines for the biochar market. Biochar improves soil structure, water retention, nutrient availability, and microbial diversity, making it especially valuable in regions facing soil degradation and declining fertility. Adoption is rising in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India, where large-scale agricultural systems are under pressure to improve yields while reducing dependence on synthetic inputs. India alone generates approximately 500–550 million tonnes of crop residues annually, creating a substantial feedstock base for biochar production from agricultural waste.

The shift toward organic farming and tighter restrictions on peat and synthetic inputs are further strengthening demand for biochar as an eco-friendly soil amendment. Farmers are increasingly viewing it as a dual-benefit input that supports productivity while also contributing to carbon sequestration goals. This combination of agronomic performance and environmental value is expected to keep the agriculture segment at the center of market growth.

Request Strategic Market Customization: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/34592

Key Highlight: Microsoft's Large-Scale Biochar Carbon Removal Agreement with Exomad Green in 2025

A standout development in 2025 was the landmark agreement between Microsoft and Exomad Green for the purchase of approximately 1.24 million tonnes of carbon removal credits from biochar projects. The deal is widely described as the largest biochar carbon removal agreement to date, reflecting a major step forward in scaling durable carbon dioxide removal solutions.

The agreement spans a long-term period (reported as up to 10 years) and focuses on biochar produced from forestry residues. The carbon removal credits will be tracked and verified through established carbon registries, ensuring transparency and credibility in emissions accounting. The partnership supports the development of large-scale biochar production facilities, particularly in Latin America, where Exomad Green operates.

This collaboration highlights the growing role of biochar as a reliable and scalable carbon removal pathway, offering long-term carbon storage while utilizing waste biomass. It also demonstrates increasing corporate demand for high-quality, verifiable carbon removal credits as companies like Microsoft pursue ambitious climate goals, including becoming carbon negative.

Segmentation Insights: Woody Biomass Leads While Agricultural Waste Accelerates Through Circular Economy Adoption

Woody biomass dominates the global biochar market, accounting for approximately 38% share, driven by its consistent availability, uniform composition, and superior carbon stability, particularly across North America and Northern Europe where forestry and wood-processing industries ensure steady feedstock supply. It delivers high-quality biochar with enhanced porosity and surface area, making it ideal for soil enhancement and carbon sequestration applications. In contrast, agricultural waste feedstocks are the fastest-growing segment, supported by large-scale residue generation and strong government-backed waste valorization programs in countries such as India and China. Crop residues, rice husks, and straw are increasingly converted into biochar through pyrolysis, addressing stubble burning issues while creating economic value. A notable trend includes rising adoption of decentralized biochar units in rural regions, enabling on-site residue conversion and supporting circular agriculture models.

Regional Insights: North America Dominates While Asia Pacific Emerges as High-Growth Biochar Hub

North America remains the leading regional market, accounting for approximately 41.4% of market share, supported by advanced carbon credit infrastructure, strong regulatory frameworks, and high corporate demand for carbon removal credits. The U.S. is the largest single market, driven by emissions-reduction commitments and policy support under the Inflation Reduction Act and related carbon credit mechanisms. Leading companies such as Airex Energy, Phoenix Energy, and Oregon Biochar Solutions are contributing to technology development and supply growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, expanding through biomass programs, residue valorization, and sustainable agriculture adoption. China is also advancing biochar use to address soil degradation and productivity concerns, while Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia are supporting growth through waste valorization and renewable energy-linked projects. Europe follows with strong momentum from the EU's CRCF framework and the European Biochar Certificate, which are improving certification and commercialization across member states.

Buy Now the: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/34592

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Airex Energy, Phoenix Energy, Pyreg GmbH, Carbon Gold Ltd, Biochar Now LLC, Carbonis GmbH & Co. KG, Oregon Biochar Solutions, CharGlow LLC, Charline GmbH, Farm2Energy, Exomad Green, and CapChar.

Pyreg GmbH continues to lead through proprietary pyrolysis technology and decentralized production systems, with more than 50 commercial installations globally and strong carbon credit monetization capability.

production systems, with more than 50 commercial installations globally and strong carbon credit monetization capability. Biochar Now LLC is focusing on large-scale production, patent-backed technology, and soil amendment applications across North America.

Oregon Biochar Solutions has built a reputation through early carbon credit monetization and certified biochar production, helping define premium pricing in the voluntary carbon market.

Business strategies in the market are centered on technology differentiation, carbon credit integration, feedstock flexibility, and expansion into energy recovery and waste valorization. Companies are also investing in certification readiness and product quality to strengthen buyer confidence in both agricultural and carbon removal applications.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Pyrolysis

Gasification

Hydrothermal Carbonization

By Feedstock

Woody Biomass

Agricultural Waste

Animal Manure

Other

By Application

Agriculture

Power Generation

Livestock Farming

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Get More Insights — Related Specialty & Fine Chemicals Market Reports:

Regenerative Agriculture Market by Practice Type (Agroforestry, Silvopasture, Others), Application (Soil & Crop Management, Others), End-user (Farmers, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Manufacturers, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2025 – 2032

Wood Vinegar Market by Production Method (Rapid Pyrolysis, Intermediate Pyrolysis, Slow Pyrolysis), Application (Food, Animal Feed, Agriculture, Medicinal, Consumer Products), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Emollients Market by Type (Esters, Fatty Alcohols, Fatty Acids, Ethers, Silicones, Others), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application (Skincare, Hair Care, Deodorants, Oral Care, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Specialty Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Surfactants, Emollients, Actives, Conditioning Polymers, Preservatives, Others), Source (Synthetic, Natural, Hybrid), Application (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Fragrance, Oral Care, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2026 – 2033

Chitosan Market by Source (Shrimp, Crab, Prawns, Squid/Krill, Others), by Grade (Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade), Application (Water Treatment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Construction Industry, Agriculture, Others), by Regional Analysis, 2026 – 2033

Transformer Oil Market by Oil Type (Mineral Oil [Naphthenic Oil, Paraffinic Oil], Silicone Oil, Bio-based Oil), Application (Transformers [Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer], Switchgear, Reactors), End-user (Transmission & Distribution, Power Generation, Railways & Metros, Others), and Regional Analysis for 2026–2033

Fracking Water Treatment Market by Water Source (Flowback Water, Produced Water), Process (Media Filtration, Electrocoagulation, Reverse Osmosis), Application (Treatment and Recycle), and Regional Analysis, 2026 – 2033

Bitumen Additives Market by Additive Type (Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-Strip Agents/Adhesion Promoters, Bitumen Emulsifiers, Warm Mix Additives, Chemical Modifiers, Antioxidants, Fiber Additives, Fillers), by Application (Road Construction, Roofing, Paints & Coatings, Industrial Flooring & Waterproofing, Others), by Regional Analysis, 2026 – 2033

Acrylates Copolymer Market by Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Personal Care & Cosmetics), Product Type (Ethyl Acrylate Copolymers, Butyl Acrylate Copolymers, Styrene-Acrylate Copolymers), Product Form (Powder, Emulsion, Liquid, Beads), and Regional Analysis for 2026 - 2033

About Persistence Market Research :

At Persistence Market Research, we are pioneers in Market Research and Consulting, bringing you the most dynamic insights into market trends, consumer behaviours, and competitive intelligence! For over a decade, we've been at the forefront of delivering game-changing analytics and research that drive businesses toward growth.

Our extensive market report database is a go-to resource for Fortune 500 companies, savvy business investors, media and entertainment channels, and academic institutions, empowering them to navigate the global and regional business landscape with confidence. With thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses covering over 20 diverse industries across 25 major countries, we provide the insights you need to succeed in today's competitive environment.

Contact

Ankush Nikam

Persistence Market Research

Second Floor, 150 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2DQ

+44 203-837-5656

United Kingdom

USA Phone - +1 646-878-6329

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984436/6013170/Persistence_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.