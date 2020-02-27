Biologic API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking, 2020 - Presents Data on 509 Service Encounters from 179 Respondents
Feb 27, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologic API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking (5th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biologic API Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.
This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 22 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing. In this Consumer Report-style analysis, data on 509 service encounters from 179 respondents who have been involved in outsourced biologic API projects in the past 18 months have been presented.
What You Will Learn
Drug Developers
- Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
- Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for outsourced bioprocessing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
- Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience
Contract Manufacturers
- Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength
- Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 22 performance metrics specific to outsourced bioprocessing
- Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic API manufacturing
List of Topics Covered
1. Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size
- Outsourcing Models
- Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
2. CMO Selection Drivers
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Most Important CMO Attributes
- CMO Attributes Gaining Importance
3. CMO Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leaders - Unprompted
- CMO Leaders - Prompted
- Received Proposals
- CMO Use
- CMO Preference
- CMO Preference Among Users
- CMO Cost Perceptions
- Summary Table
4. CMO Performance and Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Performance Calculations
- Performance Across Providers
- Figure 1 - CMO Performance: Delivery Factors
- Figure 2 - CMO Performance: Organization Factors
- Figure 3 - CMO Performance: Capabilities
- Figure 4 - CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics
- Figure 5 - CMO Performance: Service Capabilities
- CMO Loyalty
- CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
5. Biologic API CMO Competitive Landscape
- Company Service Quality Profiles
6. Study Data
- Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
- Outsourcing Drivers
- Outsourcing Models
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Large Molecule Product Offering
- Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing
- CMO Selection Attributes
- CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
- CMO Leaders, Unprompted
- Other Responses (1%)
- CMO Familiarity
- CMO Leaders, Prompted
- Received Proposals
- CMO Use
- CMO Preference
- CMO Cost Perceptions
- CMO Drill-downs
- AbbVie
- Abzena
- AGC Biologics
- Aji Bio-Pharma
- Avid Bioservices
- Batavia Bioscience
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Brammer Bio
- Catalent
- Celltrion
- Celonic
- CEPiA Sanofi
- Cobra Biologics
- Cognate Bioscience
- Cytovance
- Emergent Biosolutions
- FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Genscript
- GSK Contract Manufacturing
- IDT Biologika
- Kaneka Eurogenic
- KBI Biopharma
- Kemwell Biopharma
- Lonza
- Luina Bio
- Millipore Sigma
- Novasep
- Paragon Gene Therapy
- Patheon
- Polpharma
- Rentschler
- Richter-Helm
- Samsung BioLogics
- Sandoz
- Syngene International
- Therapure Biopharma
- VxP Biologics
- Wacker Biotech
- Wuxi Biologics
- CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations
7. Demographics
- Company Type
- Headquarters Location
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Biologic Drug Substance Outsourcing
- Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities
- Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing Involvement
- Years of Industry Experience
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55zfqw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article