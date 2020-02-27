Biologic API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking, 2020 - Presents Data on 509 Service Encounters from 179 Respondents

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologic API Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking (5th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biologic API Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.



This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 22 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug substance manufacturing. In this Consumer Report-style analysis, data on 509 service encounters from 179 respondents who have been involved in outsourced biologic API projects in the past 18 months have been presented.



What You Will Learn



Drug Developers

Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for outsourced bioprocessing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers

Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from customers regarding their experience

Contract Manufacturers

Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength

Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 22 performance metrics specific to outsourced bioprocessing

Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices when it comes to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic API manufacturing

List of Topics Covered



1. Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size

Outsourcing Models

Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

2. CMO Selection Drivers

Primary Section Takeaways

Most Important CMO Attributes

CMO Attributes Gaining Importance

3. CMO Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leaders - Unprompted

CMO Leaders - Prompted

Received Proposals

CMO Use

CMO Preference

CMO Preference Among Users

CMO Cost Perceptions

Summary Table

4. CMO Performance and Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance Across Providers

Figure 1 - CMO Performance: Delivery Factors

Figure 2 - CMO Performance: Organization Factors

Figure 3 - CMO Performance: Capabilities

Figure 4 - CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics

Figure 5 - CMO Performance: Service Capabilities

CMO Loyalty

CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average

5. Biologic API CMO Competitive Landscape

Company Service Quality Profiles

6. Study Data

Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

Outsourcing Drivers

Outsourcing Models

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Large Molecule Product Offering

Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing

CMO Selection Attributes

CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

CMO Leaders, Unprompted

Other Responses (1%)

CMO Familiarity

CMO Leaders, Prompted

Received Proposals

CMO Use

CMO Preference

CMO Cost Perceptions

CMO Drill-downs

AbbVie



Abzena



AGC Biologics



Aji Bio-Pharma



Avid Bioservices



Batavia Bioscience



Boehringer Ingelheim



Brammer Bio



Catalent



Celltrion



Celonic



CEPiA Sanofi



Cobra Biologics



Cognate Bioscience



Cytovance



Emergent Biosolutions



FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies



Genscript



GSK Contract Manufacturing



IDT Biologika



Kaneka Eurogenic



KBI Biopharma



Kemwell Biopharma



Lonza



Luina Bio



Millipore Sigma



Novasep



Paragon Gene Therapy



Patheon



Polpharma



Rentschler



Richter-Helm



Samsung BioLogics



Sandoz



Syngene International



Therapure Biopharma



VxP Biologics



Wacker Biotech



Wuxi Biologics

CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations

7. Demographics

Company Type

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Biologic Drug Substance Outsourcing

Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities

Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing Involvement

Years of Industry Experience

