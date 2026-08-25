BiomEdit Acquires Folium Science Technology and Pipeline Assets to Expand Programmable Veterinary Biologics Capabilities

Transaction adds CRISPR-based precision microbiome technology and BiomElix® One, a poultry feed additive approved in Brazil

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BiomEdit, a pioneering animal health biotechnology company, today announced it has acquired Folium Science's technology platform and pipeline assets, including BiomElix® One, a poultry feed additive approved in Brazil. The transaction adds both an approved product asset and a complementary CRISPR-based microbiome technology to BiomEdit's existing capabilities and broadens the company's pipeline across animal health and nutrition.

BiomEdit Acquires Folium Science Technology and Pipeline Assets

BiomEdit is pioneering a new class of genetically engineered bacterial biologics called Programmable Veterinary Biologics™, designed to perform targeted biological functions in animals. This acquisition adds Folium's Guided Biotics® CRISPR-Cas technology, a complementary approach designed to selectively target specific bacterial populations within the microbiome while preserving the broader microbial community.

"Folium assembled an exceptional scientific team and built a differentiated platform that complements BiomEdit's existing technology," said Aaron Schacht, CEO of BiomEdit. "One approach engineers beneficial bacteria to perform targeted biological functions; the other selectively targets specific bacterial populations within the microbiome. Together, these scientific approaches give us a broader set of tools to address important animal health and production challenges."

BiomEdit will now have two advanced poultry product programs based on distinct precision microbiome technologies. The company's lead candidate, BE-101, is being developed for the prevention of mortality associated with necrotic enteritis in broiler chickens and is in the final stages of the conditional licensure process with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Center for Veterinary Biologics (USDA CVB). Folium's BiomElix® One has received approval from Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA) for use as an animal feed additive.

"I'm proud of what our team built and confident that, in BiomEdit, our science has found the right home: one with the vision, expertise and development capability to realize its full potential for animal health," said Ed Fuchs, co-founder of Folium Science.

"Ed Fuchs, Martin Woodward and the entire Folium team have built a strong foundation over the past decade," said Schacht. "By combining these complementary technologies in one platform, we can both engineer beneficial microbes to perform specific biological functions and selectively reshape microbial communities. This broader toolkit expands our ability to design precise, differentiated solutions that improve animal health and productivity."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About BiomEdit

BiomEdit is pioneering Programmable Veterinary Biologics™, a new class of engineered microbial strains that target specific biological activity addressing key challenges in livestock and pets. The company is advancing programs in infectious disease, chronic disease and sustainability. Founded in 2022, BiomEdit is backed by leading investors including Anterra Capital, Viking Global Investors, Nutreco, AgriZeroNZ, Elevate Ventures, Betagro Ventures and others. Biomedit.com

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SOURCE BiomEdit