BiomEdit Secures Foundational Patents for Engineered Probiotic Platform Positioned to Redefine Animal Health

Patents establish broad protection for core platform enabling BE-101 - a first-of-its-kind poultry biologic advancing toward USDA conditional licensure - and future pipeline products

GREENFIELD, Ind., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BiomEdit, an animal health biotechnology company, today announced the issuance of foundational patents covering its engineered probiotic delivery platform. These patents support and directly protect the company's lead product, BE-101, a novel poultry biologic advancing toward potential conditional licensure by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Center for Veterinary Biologics (USDA CVB).

Broiler Chicken on Poultry Farm

The newly issued patents, including "Genetically Modified Lactobacillus and Uses Thereof" (U.S. Patent 12,599,637) and "Probiotic Compositions Comprising Lactobacillus reuteri Strains and Methods of Use" (U.S. Patent 12,427,174), establish protection for engineered Lactobacillus reuteri strains, including composition of matter and methods of use, and systems used to deliver biologically active molecules directly within the host.

The patents cover:

Engineered Lactobacillus reuteri strains capable of expressing therapeutic biomolecules in situ

strains capable of expressing therapeutic biomolecules Delivery systems enabling localized and sustained payload expression

Expression of biologically active proteins, including novel antibodies targeting Clostridium perfringens , a significant pathogen in animal health

, a significant pathogen in animal health Applications across multiple species, spanning livestock, pets and human health

Together, these patents secure the core technology underlying BiomEdit's probiotic vectored delivery platform and establish a foundation for the development of a new class of precision biologics delivered through well-characterized microbial strains.

The patent portfolio directly supports BiomEdit's lead program, BE-101. The therapy is a first-of-its-kind probiotic vectored antibody (pvAb™) biologic designed to neutralize Clostridium perfringens toxins, a primary driver of necrotic enteritis (NE) in broiler chickens. By delivering targeted biomolecules directly within the gastrointestinal tract, BE-101 represents a novel, non-antibiotic approach to disease prevention and production improvement.

BE-101 is currently progressing through field studies and regulatory review. BiomEdit anticipates conditional licensure in Q3 2026, subject to standard regulatory review timelines, with commercial readiness aligned to Q4, 2026

Beyond BE-101, the platform enables a range of applications, including disease prevention, performance enhancement and therapeutic approaches across animal health, with potential extension into human health. BiomEdit's approach integrates strain engineering, payload design and scalable oral delivery, positioning the company to advance microbiome-enabled biologics as alternatives to traditional therapeutics.

About BiomEdit

BiomEdit is an animal health biotechnology company leveraging the power of the microbiome and synthetic biology to develop next-generation solutions for livestock and pet health. Founded in 2022, BiomEdit is backed by leading investors including Anterra Capital, Viking Global, Nutreco, AgriZeroNZ, Elevate and Betagro Ventures among others. For more information, visit www.biomedit.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Lawless

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SOURCE BiomEdit