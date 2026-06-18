bioMérieux introduces Salmonella testing kit on GENE-UP® TYPER to support root cause analysis in the food industry

MARCY-L'ÉTOILE, France, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, today introduces the launch of GENE-UP® TYPER SLM, a new real-time PCR solution supporting rapid root cause analysis by discriminating Salmonella in the food industry environments.

Every year, between 200 million and 1 billion cases of Salmonella infections are recorded worldwide, with 93 million cases of gastroenteritis and 155,000 deaths. Among them, approximately 85% of cases are associated with the consumption of contaminated food*1.

bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics launches GENE-UP® TYPER SLM, a new real-time PCR solution supporting rapid root cause analysis by discriminating Salmonella in the food industry environments. Now available, learn more at www.biomerieux.com.

Foodborne contamination events not only endanger public health but also trigger expensive recalls and damage the reputation of food companies. By relying on root cause analysis tools, food manufacturers can pinpoint process failures and implement corrective measures that help prevent future contamination.

The new assay launched by bioMérieux, GENE-UP® TYPER SLM, specifically targets Salmonella enterica subspecies enterica, the subspecies most frequently isolated in human salmonellosis cases and in food-related incidents.

GENE-UP® TYPER, launched early 2025 with the introduction of a test dedicated to Listeria monocytogenes, is a real-time PCR solution for rapid strain characterization of microorganisms, for use on bioMérieux's GENE-UP® system. This easy-to-use solution helps speed up the decision-making process by providing faster insights.

Following pathogen detection during routine testing and isolation, DNA is extracted and amplified with the corresponding GENE-UP® TYPER assay. The analytical result generated by the GENE-UP® instrument is then uploaded to bioMérieux's AUGMENTED-DX web portal. Powered by machine learning, GENE-UP® TYPER combines advanced algorithms with years of expertise embedded in a comprehensive genomic database. It assigns a unique address identifying the strain, and groups identical strains into "clusters". The web application then progressively builds a historical view of the strain clusters detected within the factory, allowing to trace back the source of contamination for improved control of the production process.

"bioMérieux is continuing to drive innovation in cutting-edge science and technology, supporting food manufacturers as they navigate a rapidly shifting environment. Following the successful launch of our Listeria assay last year, the introduction of GENE-UP® TYPER for Salmonella is a natural continuation of our mission, bringing an innovative solution capable of rapidly supporting root cause analysis through genomics and data. This will help the industry reduce foodborne illness, ultimately enhancing consumer safety," explained Yasha Mitrotti, Executive Vice President, Industrial Applications, bioMérieux.

This breakthrough and patented solution was developed over years of research, with valuable contributions from Mérieux NutriSciences, a long-term partner of bioMérieux, a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux as well, and a global leader in food safety, quality and sustainability. Mérieux NutriSciences will retain co-exclusive rights to perform testing in key geographies for the outsourced testing services channel, ensuring the solution is available to all food and beverage processors, whether they operate an internal laboratory or outsource pathogen testing.

The GENE-UP® TYPER SLM test is now available worldwide for food manufacturers.

* Polymerase Chain Reaction

1 https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10812683 - 8.Chlebicz A., Śliżewska K. Campylobacteriosis, salmonellosis, yersiniosis, and listeriosis as zoonotic foodborne diseases: A review. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health. 2018;15:863. doi: 10.3390/ijerph15050863.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2025, revenues reached €4.1 billion, with over 94% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com.



bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market. Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286 Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg: BIM.FP

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