bioMérieux Launches PCR Testing Solution to Verify Probiotic Species in Dietary Supplements Manufacturing

GENE-UP® PROBIOTIC SPECIES ID, developed in collaboration with scientists at NOW®, enables routine probiotic species verification in 90 minutes or less

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, today announces the launch of GENE-UP® PROBIOTIC SPECIES ID, a first-of-its-kind commercialized species-level identification PCR solution for in-house quality control teams and external laboratory partners. This new solution verifies dietary supplement label claims in 90 minutes or less, helping bypass the cost, complexity, and delays of traditional workflows.

bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announces the launch of GENE-UP® PROBIOTIC SPECIES ID, a first-of-its-kind commercialized species-level identification PCR solution for in-house quality control teams and external laboratory partners. This new solution verifies dietary supplement label claims in 90 minutes or less, helping bypass the cost, complexity, and delays of traditional workflows. For more information, please visit www.biomerieux.com.

The development of GENE-UP® PROBIOTIC SPECIES ID was created in collaboration with NOW®, a natural products leader with more than 50 years of experience in the category and a well-established reputation for product testing excellence. Previously reliant on third-party reference laboratories for multi-strain species identification on mixed formulation, NOW® partnered with bioMérieux to develop a faster, more capable verification solution that reflects a shared commitment to scientific rigor, operational efficiency, and consumer trust.

"In the U.S., where the probiotics market continues to grow and consumer scrutiny continues to rise, GENE‑UP® PROBIOTIC SPECIES ID gives manufacturers the confidence to stand behind their products and deliver precise species identification that supports label integrity and protects brand reputation" said Miguel Villa, Senior Vice President, Industrial Applications, North America, bioMérieux.

Demonstrating probiotic efficacy requires reliable species-level identification, yet many existing quality control approaches are costly, complex, or slow—placing operational strain on quality teams and limiting routine testing. These pressures are driving demand for faster, more practical testing solutions that support quality, transparency, and consistency without compromising scientific robustness.

"Probiotic manufacturers are navigating a rapidly evolving landscape where ensuring reliable species verification is becoming essential, not only for quality control, but also for minimizing operational risk, supporting accurate label claims and maintaining market access in a highly competitive category," said Alejo Migones, Senior Vice President, Global Food Safety & Quality, bioMérieux.

GENE-UP® PROBIOTIC SPECIES ID helps quality control teams meet the demands of this evolving landscape with accurate identification of the 18 most commonly used probiotic species across capsules and powders, including Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, and Bifidobacterium lactis, in 90 minutes or less.

"Waiting weeks for compendial-based species identification created bottlenecks across our operations, from delayed production release to increased holding costs and unnecessary product risk," said Maria Mendres, Microbiology Manager, NOW®. "Our partnership with bioMérieux to develop GENE-UP® PROBIOTIC SPECIES ID gives us, as well as the industry at large, the ability to generate accurate, on-site species-level results in 90 minutes or less. That speed and accessibility not only help us hit production targets and minimize waste but also strengthens our ability to consistently deliver validated label claims to protect the integrity of our brand."

In addition to manufacturers, GENE‑UP® PROBIOTIC SPECIES ID is being adopted by third‑party reference laboratories seeking to broaden their probiotic testing capabilities. The assays provide a rapid and standardized approach to species identification, serving as a complementary option to sequencing for routine testing and high‑throughput screening. Designed for laboratory workflows, the solution supports timely label verification, helps laboratories manage increasing sample volumes, and allows sequencing resources to be reserved for more complex analytical needs.

This is the latest diagnostic innovation from bioMérieux's xPRO™ Program—empowering industry leaders to partner directly with bioMérieux experts to accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation molecular diagnostics that solve pressing quality and safety challenges.

In addition to species identification with GENE-UP® PROBIOTIC SPECIES ID, the company provides tools for detection, enumeration, and environmental monitoring.

GENE-UP® PROBIOTICS SPECIES ID is currently only available in the United States, ahead of an expanded global rollout. For more information, please visit https://www.biomerieux.com/us/en/our-offer/industry-products/gene-up-probiotic-species-id.html.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 46 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2025, revenues reached €4.1 billion, with over 94% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com.

ABOUT NOW

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family- and employee-owned company today, NOW offers more than 1,600 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, and health and beauty products. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable, high-quality products and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After 58 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives. www.NOWFoods.com.

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SOURCE bioMérieux