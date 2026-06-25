Bioness Medical Welcomes Antonella Favit-Van Pelt, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer

VALENCIA, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness Medical, Inc. ("Bioness", or the "Company"), a global leader in functional electrical stimulation (FES) and advanced rehabilitation technologies, is thrilled to welcome Dr. Favit-Van Pelt to the company's leadership team. She is a board-certified Neurologist with a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and more than 20 years of expertise in drug development, neuroimaging diagnostics, and medical device spanning the pharmaceutical industry and academia.

Dr. Favit-Van Pelt transitions to Bioness from her former role of Chief Medical Officer of Helius Medical Inc, the manufacturer of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator® (PoNS), where she contributed to set the strategy for PoNS commercialization and expansion, overseeing the development programs for PoNS, leading to the 510(k) submission to use in chronic stroke and, among others, the reimbursement efforts resulting in Medicare coverage for the PoNS system.

"Antonella brings an exceptional combination of scientific depth, regulatory experience, and genuine passion for improving the lives of patients living with mobility challenges. We are excited to have her join us at such an important time in our growth, and I look forward to the impact she will have on both our patients and our organization," said Todd Cushman President & CEO, Bioness Medical.

Dr. Favit-Van Pelt brings to Bioness her deep familiarity with PoNS clinical evidence, regulatory history, and therapeutic applications, joining the organization to support multiple strategic initiatives, including future development and regulatory efforts as well as expanding reimbursement efforts to secure access to the Company's products for the broader population of people with motor function deficits making her an extraordinary fit for Bioness at this pivotal moment in the organization's growth.

"As a neurologist for decades, I've seen the impact that Bioness technology has made on the lives of people with functional mobility deficits," shared Dr. Favit-Van Pelt, Bioness Chief Medical Officer. "Beyond expanding the therapeutic indications of Bioness technologies, I'll focus on working with payers to secure expanded access to Bioness rehabilitative therapies for all people with mobility impairment."

About PoNS

PoNS® is a non-invasive, non-implantable, orally applied prescription medical device that delivers gentle neurostimulation through a mouthpiece placed on the tongue, used at home in conjunction with a physical rehabilitation exercise program. By stimulating branches of the trigeminal and facial cranial nerves, PoNS activates direct connections to the brainstem, promoting neuroplasticity mechanisms that facilitate the development of new neural networks to compensate for impaired corticospinal pathways, delivering reliable, durable improvements in walking function.

Multiple Sclerosis

The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.

About Bioness Medical, Inc.

Bioness Medical is a leading provider of advanced rehabilitation technologies designed to restore mobility, function, and independence. Its portfolio spans functional electrical stimulation, robotic gait training, and neuromodulation, supporting clinicians and healthcare systems worldwide with evidence-based solutions.

SOURCE Bioness Medical, Inc.