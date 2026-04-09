Bioness Medical Acquires the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®) System

Strategic addition expands Bioness Medical's platform into non-invasive central neuromodulation and strengthens leadership in neurorehabilitation

VALENCIA, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioness Medical, Inc. ("Bioness", or the "Company"), a global leader in functional electrical stimulation (FES) and advanced rehabilitation technologies, today announced the acquisition of the PoNS® (Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator) System product line. This strategic addition expands Bioness Medical's capabilities into non-invasive central neuromodulation and reinforces its position as a comprehensive provider of solutions for patients with gait and balance disorders resulting from neurological injury or disease.

For nearly 20 years, Bioness has focused on functional electrical stimulation targeting affected limbs to improve mobility and function following stroke, traumatic brain injury, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and other neurological conditions. The addition of the PoNS System expands the Company's platform to include non-invasive neuromodulation delivered via the tongue, stimulating cranial nerve pathways to promote neuroplasticity and functional recovery.

The PoNS System has been studied in patients with chronic neurological conditions, demonstrating improvements in gait and balance when used as part of a supervised rehabilitation program.

Advancing the Future of Neurorehabilitation

"PoNS technology represents a differentiated approach to neuromodulation that complements our core FES platform," said Todd Cushman, Chief Executive Officer of Bioness Medical. "Bioness has built deep relationships with rehabilitation providers over decades. With PoNS, we expand beyond peripheral stimulation into central neuromodulation—offering clinicians a non-invasive therapy that engages neural pathways involved in balance and gait. This positions Bioness to deliver more comprehensive, multi-modal rehabilitation solutions to patients."

Expanding a Multi-Modal Therapy Platform

The acquisition brings together complementary technology platforms:

Bioness Medical's established portfolio, including L300 Go ® , H200 ® Wireless, and Vector ® Gait & Safety System

, H200 Wireless, and Vector Gait & Safety System PoNS® neuromodulation therapy, designed to promote neuroplasticity through non-invasive cranial nerve stimulation via the tongue

Together, these technologies enable clinicians to address both peripheral motor activation and central neural network modulation within a unified rehabilitation approach.

Strengthening Clinical and Commercial Capabilities

The acquisition enhances Bioness Medical's research and development capabilities and supports expanded clinical programs, including combination therapy approaches integrating FES and neuromodulation.

This acquisition also expands Bioness Medical's addressable market within the rapidly growing neuromodulation and neurorehabilitation sectors, positioning the Company for continued growth across both clinical and commercial channels.

The PoNS System product line marks Bioness Medical's third acquisition since becoming an independent neurorehabilitation company following its acquisition by Accelmed Partners ("Accelmed") on December 31, 2024. The Company continues to expand its portfolio through targeted strategic initiatives and organic innovation.

About Bioness Medical, Inc.

Bioness Medical is a leading provider of advanced rehabilitation technologies designed to restore mobility, function, and independence. Its portfolio spans functional electrical stimulation, robotic gait training, and neuromodulation, supporting clinicians and healthcare systems worldwide with evidence-based solutions.

SOURCE Bioness Medical, Inc.