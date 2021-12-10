Biopharma Cold Chain Packaging Market to Grow by USD 1.85 Bn| Innovations in Biopharmaceutical Sector will Present Significant Growth Opportunities for Market Vendors | Technavio

The biopharma cold chain packaging market is expected to grow by USD 1.85 bn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 8.42%. The biopharma cold chain packaging market is fragmented. Moreover, the vendors are using growth strategies such as developing new products to address the core requirements of their customers and compete in the market.

Factors such as increasing pricing pressures may impede the growth of the biopharma cold chain packaging market. The intense competition in the market has led to a rise in pricing pressure on vendors. The manufacturers of medical devices and drugs find it challenging to maintain their profitability. This is because of high raw material costs and the high costs of transportation and overall production. Therefore, manufacturers are putting pressure on packaging companies to supply packaging products at lower prices. Packaging companies are developing new packaging materials for optimum performance at low costs to meet the demand from end-users.

Major BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Companies:

CCL Industries Inc.

Creopack

DGP Intelsius Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions

Peli BioThermal Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Sofrigam

Softbox Systems Ltd.

Sonoco Products Co.

BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

plastic packaging - size and forecast 2020-2025

metal packaging - size and forecast 2020-2025

glass packaging - size and forecast 2020-2025

BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

BioPharma Cold Chain Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.24% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled CCL Industries Inc., Creopack, DGP Intelsius Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, Peli BioThermal Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sofrigam, Softbox Systems Ltd., and Sonoco Products Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

SOURCE Technavio