Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from North America |Increase in Demand for mAbs to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The key factor driving growth in the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is the increase in demand for mAbs. The global mAbs market is growing because mAbs are used for immunotherapy to stimulate immune responses to treat diseases. R and D for antibodies against diseases like Ebola, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancers are carried out. Cancer drug-conjugated mAbs cleave at the tumor site to provide targeted treatments. The increased demand for personalized medicine is a major factor in the enhanced demand for monoclonal antibodies. mAbs are produced in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to fulfill their increased demand. Therefore, mAbs are subjected to several quality control tests like microbial tests, sterility tests, and dissolution tests to ensure the quality of the mAbs. Thus, the rise in demand for mAbs will increase the demand for biopharmaceutical analytical testing services.

However, the shortage of trained professionals will be a major challenge for the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market during the forecast period. Analytical testing requires skilled personnel and appropriate training. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing facilities and laboratories want to produce products in short time spans. Therefore, the lack of required skills leads to a high degree of non-compliance among laboratory professionals. Improper testing and analysis of analytical tests may lead to product failures as they may not meet the regulatory requirements. The lack of recognition of the profession and lack of required knowledge about the importance of laboratory professionals are a few other factors that contribute shortage of trained personnel. This shortage of trained professionals is expected to continue during the forecast period thereby, offsetting the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the biopharmaceutical analytical testing services market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user , the market is classified into pharma and biotech companies and CROs.

, the market is classified into pharma and biotech companies and CROs. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

Biopharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.39% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.45 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boston Analytical, Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group Plc, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, Solvias AG, STERIS Plc, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 02 Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 03: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 04: Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 09: Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 10: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 12: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Pharma and biotech companies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 18: CROs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: CROs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 22: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 23: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 48: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 52: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 54: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increase in demand for mAbs

8.1.2 Increase in number of patent-expired drugs

8.1.3 Increase in chronic diseases

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Shortage of trained professionals

8.2.2 Changing formulations in product design

8.2.3 Emergence of bioterrorism

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 69: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

8.4.1 Rise in investment in R and D

8.4.2 Rise in production of vaccines

8.4.3 Increasing outsourcing of analytical testing services

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 70: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 71: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 72: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 73: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 74: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Boston Analytical

Exhibit 75: Boston Analytical - Overview

Exhibit 76: Boston Analytical - Product / Service

Exhibit 77: Boston Analytical - Key news

Exhibit 78: Boston Analytical - Key offerings

10.4 Catalent Inc.

Exhibit 79: Catalent Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 80: Catalent Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 81: Catalent Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 82: Catalent Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Catalent Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Exhibit 84: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 85: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 86: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 87: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Curia Inc.

Exhibit 89: Curia Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Curia Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 91: Curia Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 92: Curia Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

Exhibit 93: Eurofins Scientific SE - Overview

Exhibit 94: Eurofins Scientific SE - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key news

Exhibit 96: Eurofins Scientific SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Eurofins Scientific SE - Segment focus

10.8 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 98: Intertek Group Plc - Overview

Exhibit 100: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 101: Intertek Group Plc - Key news

Exhibit 102: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 103: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 104: Merck KGaA - Overview

Exhibit 105: Merck KGaA - Business segments

Exhibit 106: Merck KGaA - Key news

Exhibit 107: Merck KGaA - Key offerings

Exhibit 108: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.10 SGS SA

Exhibit 109: SGS SA - Overview

Exhibit 110: SGS SA - Business segments

Exhibit 111: SGS SA - Key news

Exhibit 112: SGS SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 113: SGS SA - Segment focus

10.11 Solvias AG

Exhibit 114: Solvias AG - Overview

Exhibit 115: Solvias AG - Product / Service

Exhibit 116: Solvias AG - Key news

Exhibit 117: Solvias AG - Key offerings

10.12 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Exhibit 118: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 119: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 120: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 121: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 122: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

