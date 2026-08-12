BioSmile Health's Dr. Derrick Johnson Presents on Ceramic Implants in Arlington

Dr. Derrick Johnson, founder of BioSmile Health in Central Point, Oregon, presented on the clinical advances and patient communication behind metal-free ceramic implants at The Closing Institute's Full-Arch Boot Camp in Arlington, Texas.

CENTRAL POINT, Ore., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSmile Health, a biological dental practice serving Central Point and the greater Rogue Valley, has announced that founder Dr. Derrick Johnson, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, AIAOMT, presented at The Closing Institute's Full-Arch Boot Camp, held July 24 and 25 at Loews Arlington in Arlington, Texas. His session brought the emerging field of ceramic implantology into focus for an audience of implant clinicians and their teams.

Dr. Derrick Johnson of BioSmile Health

Dr. Johnson's presentation examined how ceramic implantology has developed over the past ten years, which advances have proven most significant in clinical practice, and how dentists can build the skills and protocols needed to place ceramic implants predictably in their own offices. The session also addressed how practices can explain metal-free implant options to patients accurately and clearly, a growing consideration as more health-conscious patients seek out biocompatible care.

The Full-Arch Boot Camp is a two-day educational conference hosted by The Closing Institute for implant clinicians, treatment coordinators, and practice teams from across the country. Sessions cover both clinical protocols and the practice systems that support full-arch implant treatment.

Dr. Johnson has spent more than 25 years helping patients solve complex dental problems, with dental implants at the center of his clinical work. Ceramic implants have become a primary focus over the past five years. A graduate of The Ohio State University College of Dentistry, he completed the Maxi Residency in Biological Dentistry, Biological Surgery and Implantology at Tufts University. He earned Fellowship in the International Congress of Oral Implantologists in 2014, is a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, and is an Accredited Member of the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology.

Dr. Johnson is the founder of BioSmile Health, a biological, metal-free practice in Southern Oregon. The Central Point office serves patients throughout Medford, Jacksonville, Ashland, and the wider Rogue Valley, along with patients who travel from other states for biocompatible dental care. The practice treats oral health as inseparable from overall health, and its protocols incorporate therapies such as ozone therapy, platelet-rich fibrin, and laser photobiomodulation alongside restorative and surgical treatment.

"Ceramic implantology has changed a great deal in the last ten years, and in many ways we are just beginning to understand what it makes possible," says Dr. Derrick Johnson, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, founder of BioSmile Health. "Sharing what we have learned with other clinicians is one of the best ways to move the field forward. Every dentist who becomes confident with these protocols is one more option for patients who are looking for metal-free care."

BioSmile Health provides a comprehensive range of biological dental services, including:

Ceramic Dental Implants

Biomimetic Dentistry

Biological Oral Surgery

Laser Dentistry

Solving Complex Dental Problems

TMJ Solutions

Invisalign

IV Sedation

Esthetic Dentistry

Holistic Dentistry

About BioSmile Health

BioSmile Health is a biological dental practice in Central Point, Oregon, offering metal-free, mercury-safe dentistry with a focus on the connection between oral health and whole-body wellness. Led by Dr. Derrick Johnson, the practice serves families throughout Southern Oregon and the Rogue Valley, as well as patients traveling from across the country for biocompatible care.

BioSmile Health is located at 547 E Pine St #202, Central Point, OR 97502. Prospective patients can learn more about the practice by visiting https://www.biosmilehealth.com or by calling 541-727-1442.

SOURCE BioSmile Health