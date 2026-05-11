BioSmile Health in Central Point, OR Announces Launch of New Website Focused on Biological Dentistry and Whole-Health Approach

CENTRAL POINT, Ore., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSmile Health has announced the launch of its new website, https://www.biosmilehealth.com, designed to provide patients with an educational and streamlined experience focused on the connection between oral health and overall well-being.

The new website reflects BioSmile Health's commitment to biological dentistry, a philosophy that prioritizes biocompatible materials and minimally invasive techniques. Visitors can explore the practice's approach to care, including mercury-free and biocompatible treatment options.

BioSmile Health is led by Dr. Derrick Johnson, DDS, FAGD, with advanced training in biological oral surgery and restorative care. In addition to traditional dental techniques, the practice incorporates advanced technologies and therapies, such as Ozone therapy and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF), to support healing.

"We are excited to launch a website that serves as a resource for patients seeking a more thoughtful approach to their dental care," said Dr. Derrick Johnson. "Our goal is to provide care that supports long-term oral health and helps patients feel informed and confident in their treatment decisions."

The new website highlights BioSmile Health's focus on treating complex dental concerns, including TMJ dysfunction and mercury amalgam removal. By incorporating advanced diagnostics such as 3D Cone Beam imaging, the practice offers comprehensive care for patients in the Rogue Valley and surrounding communities.

BioSmile Health provides a specialized range of services, including:

Biological oral surgery

Biomimetic dentistry

Implant dentistry

Laser dentistry

TMJ solutions

Invisalign® clear aligners

IV sedation

Esthetic dentistry

About BioSmile Health

Located in Central Point, Oregon, BioSmile Health is a biological dental practice offering comprehensive care with a focus on biocompatible materials and personalized treatment. Led by Dr. Derrick Johnson, DDS, FAGD, the practice integrates modern technology with a patient-centered approach to care. To learn more about BioSmile Health, visit https://www.biosmilehealth.com/ or contact the office at 547 E Pine St #202, Central Point, OR 97502, or by phone at (541) 727-1442 to request additional information.

SOURCE BioSmile Health