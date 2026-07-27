Biotech Innovator InstaMed® Pharmaceuticals Appoints Tracy Gibbs, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer Ahead of Worldwide Launch of Non-Injectable Peptide Platform

Backed by successful double-blinded pharmacokinetic study data and nine pending patents, the biotechnology pioneer prepares for the August 3 launch of five next-generation oral dissolving peptide films.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InstaMed® Pharmaceuticals, an advanced biotechnology company transforming peptide delivery through its patented InstaRelease® oral dissolving strip platform, today announced the appointment of Tracy Gibbs, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer. The leadership transition marks a significant milestone for the 14-month-old company as it accelerates the global expansion of its needle-free peptide delivery technology.

InstaRelease® Oral Dissolving Strip Technology

Gibbs, PhD, is a nationally recognized formulator with decades of experience in nutrient absorption science, botanical biochemistry, and advanced delivery technologies. Under his leadership, InstaMed® is advancing a proprietary platform designed to provide a clinical-grade, non-invasive alternative to traditional injectable peptide therapies.

As worldwide demand continues to grow for longevity, metabolic health, cognitive performance, and recovery solutions, patient adoption has remained limited by the inconvenience of injections, refrigeration requirements, and administration barriers. InstaMed's proprietary oral dissolvable strip supplement delivery platform addresses these challenges by enabling active compounds to dissolve through the oral mucosa, supporting efficient absorption while bypassing gastrointestinal degradation.

The platform was recently validated through a double-blinded pharmacokinetic (PK) study demonstrating faster absorption and more consistent circulating peptide levels using oral dissolvable strip delivery compared to traditional administration methods.

"The peptide industry is evolving rapidly, and expanding patient access depends on delivery technologies that are both effective and convenient," said Tracy Gibbs, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of InstaMed® Pharmaceuticals. "Our clinical data demonstrates that patients no longer have to choose between therapeutic performance and a non-invasive delivery method. By combining rigorous science with a shelf-stable, travel-friendly platform, we're helping make advanced peptide solutions more accessible to both healthcare providers and consumers worldwide."

August 3 Global Product Launch

On August 3, 2026, InstaMed® will launch five next-generation oral dissolving peptide products, further expanding its biotechnology platform.

The launch includes:

Ultratrutide — expected to become one of the world's first non-injectable Quad Agonist peptide formulations targeting multiple complementary metabolic pathways.

KLOW — formulated to support metabolic wellness and healthy weight management.*

DSIP (Delta Sleep-Inducing Peptide) — developed to support healthy sleep architecture and restorative recovery.

MOTS-c — a mitochondrial-derived peptide designed to support cellular energy production, metabolic flexibility, and exercise performance.

Semax + Selank — advanced neuropeptides formulated to support cognitive performance, focus, neuroprotection, and stress resilience.

(*Modify KLOW description as appropriate if marketing language has been finalized.)

Driven by nine pending patents, InstaMed® continues expanding its presence across medical practices, longevity clinics, anti-aging providers, and wellness networks. Since its commercial launch, the company has maintained approximately 18–20% month-over-month growth while continuing to broaden adoption of its proprietary peptide delivery platform.

Beyond its current portfolio, which includes compounds such as GHK-Cu for tissue remodeling and regenerative support, the company is actively expanding into next-generation metabolic therapeutics and regulated prescription markets.

With strategic partnerships and distribution channels developing across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, InstaMed® is preparing for international distribution initiatives while expanding manufacturing capabilities and advancing additional clinical validation studies.

Interview Opportunities

Tracy Gibbs, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, is available for interviews regarding:

Non-injectable peptide delivery technologies

Oral dissolvable strip supplement delivery science

Pharmacokinetic research and absorption biochemistry

Global peptide market trends

InstaMed's August 3 product launch and innovation pipeline

Media Contact

Dustin Knutson

InstaMed®Pharmaceuticals

[email protected]

www.getinstamed.com

SOURCE InstaMed® Pharmaceuticals