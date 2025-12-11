InstaMed® Pharmaceuticals Announces Month-Over-Month Hypergrowth, Successful Study, and Expands Its Patented Peptide Delivery Platform Nationwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InstaMed® Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology innovator, is pioneering the first patented non-injectable peptide delivery system, InstaRelease®, a breakthrough oral dissolving strip technology.

Today, the company announced unprecedented month-over-month growth as demand accelerates across med spas, healthcare clinics, affiliate networks, and wellness channels nationwide. It currently holds nine pending patents.

InstaRelease® Oral Dissolving Strip Technology

InstaMeds' breakthrough oral InstaRelease® strip technology allows peptides and targeted active ingredients to absorb directly through the oral mucosa, bypassing gastrointestinal degradation and providing a painless, highly bioavailable alternative to injections. This patented delivery system enables precise dosing, rapid onset, and exceptional convenience—driving strong adoption among both healthcare providers and consumers pursuing longevity, hormone optimization, weight management, and performance recovery. InstaMed® recently completed a double-blinded comparison Pharmacokinetic study that showed buccal delivery as an effective delivery route for glutathione and potentially other peptides. InstaRelease® technology produces faster absorption, higher exposure, and more consistent maintenance of circulating peptide levels.

Since its launch in May 2025, InstaMed® has reported a steady 300% month-over-month sales increase, fueled by rapid practitioner onboarding and growing national awareness. Clinics integrating InstaMed® peptides report higher patient compliance and improved user experience compared to traditional injectable products.

Sarah Morgan, CEO of InstaMed® Pharmaceuticals, stated: "The market has responded with overwhelming enthusiasm to a delivery method that removes needles from the equation. Our month-over-month growth reflects a major shift in consumer behavior and clinical practice. People want fast-acting therapeutic peptides without injections, and practitioners want solutions that increase compliance and satisfaction; InstaMed® delivers both."

InstaMed® is also advancing several new product initiatives, including prescription-based formulations for erectile dysfunction, metabolic and hormone optimization, and GLP therapeutics. These developments position the company for significant expansion into regulated pharmaceutical channels.

International interest has surged as well, with early partnerships forming across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company is preparing to launch global distribution pilots in multiple regions, supported by growing demand for convenient, high-absorption peptide delivery systems.

As InstaMed® enters its next phase of growth, the company is preparing for strategic investment to expand manufacturing capacity, increase research and development efforts, strengthen clinical validation, and support global regulatory pathways.

"With a patented platform, accelerating month-over-month momentum, and widespread practitioner adoption, InstaMed® is positioned to lead the global shift toward non-injectable peptide therapeutics," Sarah added.

