Recognition highlights Birlasoft's engineering depth, and AI-led approach to enabling enterprises to modernize legacy applications and accelerate AI-native transformation

NOIDA, India, PUNE, India and EDISON, N.J., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birlasoft Ltd, part of the multibillion-dollar CKA Birla Group, has been recognized as an 'Enterprise Innovator' in the HFS Horizons: Legacy Application Modernization Services report by HFS Research, a leading global research and advisory firm.

Birlasoft Recognised as ‘Enterprise Innovator’ by HFS Research for Application Modernization

The HFS Horizons framework evaluates service providers across value proposition, execution and innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact. Horizon 2 recognizes organizations enabling end-to-end, enterprise-wide application modernization at scale. Birlasoft's inclusion among 32 assessed global service providers underscores its strength as an AI-powered challenger in legacy application modernisation. The recognition highlights the company's engineering-led approach, anchored by the Birlasoft Cogito platform, and its proven track record of delivering measurable business outcomes.

Driving AI-Led Legacy Application Modernization

With 450+ application modernizations and 75+ full-stack programs delivered across industries, Birlasoft brings a consulting-led, outcome-oriented approach that addresses the full modernization value chain. This spans assessment and architecture redesign through cloud-native execution, testing, and post-modernization managed services.

A defining highlight is the Birlasoft Cogito platform, an agentic AI-led modernization engine comprising nine AI agents spanning code generation, defect triage, and test automation that drive 40% faster coding and up to 35% deployment effort savings. Complementing Cogito, Birlasoft's portfolio of reusable accelerators — including SmartTRAM (data ingestion), DataSwitch (code conversion and migration), BTruBI (legacy report to Power BI), and DataCRAFT (data migration factory) - enable scalable, repeatable modernization delivery with consistent outcomes.

Delivering Measurable Outcomes for Enterprise Clients

Birlasoft's recognition also reflects its ability to deliver credible, quantified client outcomes. Proven results include:

25-30% productivity improvement through AI and automation across delivery

through AI and automation across delivery 50% effort savings achieved using GitHub Copilot integration

achieved using GitHub Copilot integration 18% TCO reduction for a UK-based financial services client

for a UK-based financial services client 44% lower development costs in a premium finance modernization program

Backed by 2,000+ certified cloud engineers, 25+ years of engineering expertise, and an 80% repeat business rate, Birlasoft supports enterprises across sectors including banking and financial services, oil and gas, life sciences and services, & high-tech manufacturing — operating across 27 global locations with 7 centres of excellence.

Angan Guha, CEO & Managing Director, Birlasoft, said, "This recognition reflects Birlasoft's commitment to AI-powered engineering-led transformation. Legacy modernization is no longer a technical exercise - it is a business imperative. Powered by the Birlasoft Cogito platform and our portfolio of AI-driven accelerators, we help clients unlock agility, optimize costs, and build the foundation for AI-native operations. We remain focused on delivering meaningful business outcomes for our clients and their customers."

Phil Fersht, CEO & Chief Analyst, HFS Research, said, "Birlasoft stands out as an AI-powered challenger, with a clear modernization story built around engineering depth, cloud-native execution, and the Birlasoft Cogito platform. Its ability to pair modernization depth with practical accelerators and credible client outcomes gives it growing relevance in a market shifting from technical uplift to AI-enabled reinvention."

Enabling the Future of Intelligent Application Modernization

As enterprises accelerate the shift from legacy constraints to AI-native architectures, application modernization is evolving from a one-time program into a continuous, platform-driven discipline. Birlasoft supports this evolution by combining deep engineering expertise with agentic AI capabilities and composable delivery frameworks. The company also leverages strategic ecosystem partnerships with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, SAP, ServiceNow, Databricks, and Snowflake. Together, these capabilities help clients modernize at scale while building long-term competitive advantage.

This recognition reinforces Birlasoft's position as a trusted modernization partner for global enterprises navigating the transition to intelligent, cloud-native, and AI-ready operations.

About Birlasoft



Birlasoft is a global technology company enabling "next-generation" digital transformation through expertise in Cloud, AI, Data, and enterprise solutions. Combining industry proficiency with advanced digital capabilities, it helps businesses accelerate change with speed, scale, and purpose, delivering "future-ready" solutions that enhance agility, resilience, and customer experience.



Part of the CKA Birla Group and led by Chairman Mrs. Amita Birla, Birlasoft's nearly 11,000 professionals drive innovation while building a diverse, inclusive, and learning-oriented culture. With a strong focus on sustainability and long-term value creation, Birlasoft transforms enterprises and communities, earning its reputation as a trusted partner and one of the best places to work. Explore the innovation at www.birlasoft.com.

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SOURCE Birlasoft Limited